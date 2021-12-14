Dick Wagner, a community servant and gay rights leader for decades, dies at age 78

R. Richard "Dick" Wagner, who devoted service to the greater Madison community for a half-century, has died at the age of 78 and is being remembered as a man of kindness, wisdom, beauty, caring and grace.
He was found dead at about 1:30 p.m., Monday, at tiny Kerr-Mcgee Triangle Park, 728 Jenifer St., which he helped create in the late 1970s, as he was taking a bag of food that been mistakenly delivered to his Near East Side home to the correct address, a close friend said.
Wagner, who served as a leader in the gay community and local politics for decades, served on the Dane County Board from 1980 to 1994, including four years as chairman, as well as numerous city and county committees and as a volunteer for other organizations. He was instrumental in endeavors ranging from the creation of Monona Terrace to recent improvements at Olbrich Botanical Gardens.
His work as a leader in the gay community helped lead to a city gay rights ordinance in 1974 and a county ordinance in 1980 prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation; co-founding UW-Madison's LGBT Alumni association; and the New Harvest Foundation, the LGBT foundation for south-central Wisconsin. He mentored many political candidates and elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison.
He was the first recipient of the city's Jeffery Erlanger Civility in Public Discourse Award in 2007.
Wagner authored two groundbreaking books on the state's gay history, "We've Been Here All Along," in 2019, and "Coming Out, Moving Forward: Wisconsin's Recent Gay History," in mid-2020. He was known as a generous host of political and fundraising dinners and events at his home.
The news of his passing triggered an outpouring of memories and sympathies on social media.
"He was beloved," longtime Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, one of Wagner's closest friends, said in an interview. "He mentored a lot of LBGT candidates when it was unheard of. He couldn't say no to public service. He just epitomized public service in the volunteer sense. He was just a dear, cherished friend. He was one in a million. I can't believe he's gone."
A native of Dayton, Ohio, Wagner came to UW-Madison for graduate school in 1965, earning a master's degree in American History the following year and a Ph.D in American History in 1971. He worked for the state in various budget, policy and management positions for 33 years.
Inspired by Harvey Milk, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and the first openly gay elected official in California who had been assassinated two years earlier, Wagner ran and was elected as the first openly gay member of the Dane County Board in 1980. Three years later, at the request of then Gov. Tony Earl, he joined another board member on a fact-finding mission to meet with members of the gay community throughout the state. Based on their findings, Earl appointed the Governor’s Council on Lesbian and Gay Issues and asked Wagner to be co-chair.
He also served on the Wisconsin Arts Board, Downtown Madison Inc., Historic Madison, Inc., Madison Trust for Historic Preservation, Olbrich Botanical Society, Friends of UW Libraries, Wisconsin Humanities Committee, Dane County Regional Planning and Airport commissions and the city's Plan, Urban Design, and Landmarks commissions among other organizations.
“Dick Wagner served our community with passion and integrity," County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. "Dick brought a unique perspective to the table, informed by his love and knowledge of history and public policy, and his experiences as an early, openly gay elected official. “His courage and skill as a statesman and mentor helped countless people navigate their own difficult waters."
As Wagner published his first book during Pride Month in 2019, the city declared that June 25 R. Richard Wagner Day.
"Dick Wagner was a Madison icon, a true public servant and a pillar of our community," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "His impact spanned decades and he will be deeply missed. He was an outstanding leader in the LGBTQ community, and a personal inspiration for me. He was a trail blazer and a mentor for many. He was a respected historian, and wrote two books on Wisconsin’s LGBTQ history, ensuring that our stories will be told for years to come.
"Most importantly he was a kind and generous man who treated everyone with respect and dignity," the mayor said. "His loss will be felt for many years. My thoughts are with his family and his many friends who are mourning him today."