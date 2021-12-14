Dick Wagner, a community servant and gay rights leader for decades, dies at age 78

He was the first recipient of the city's Jeffery Erlanger Civility in Public Discourse Award in 2007.

Wagner authored two groundbreaking books on the state's gay history, "We've Been Here All Along," in 2019, and "Coming Out, Moving Forward: Wisconsin's Recent Gay History," in mid-2020. He was known as a generous host of political and fundraising dinners and events at his home.

The news of his passing triggered an outpouring of memories and sympathies on social media.

"He was beloved," longtime Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, one of Wagner's closest friends, said in an interview. "He mentored a lot of LBGT candidates when it was unheard of. He couldn't say no to public service. He just epitomized public service in the volunteer sense. He was just a dear, cherished friend. He was one in a million. I can't believe he's gone."

A native of Dayton, Ohio, Wagner came to UW-Madison for graduate school in 1965, earning a master's degree in American History the following year and a Ph.D in American History in 1971. He worked for the state in various budget, policy and management positions for 33 years.