DHS: Return to public gatherings makes it difficult to trace COVID-19

As some Wisconsinites transition back to more normal routines, public health officials say a resurgence of public gatherings has made it difficult to trace the spread of COVID-19.
Department of Health Services officials said on Tuesday that some communities, including college towns in La Crosse and Winnebago counties, have seen increases in positive cases of the virus, particularly among young people not wearing masks or following public health recommendations.
“If you are in a large gathering and you can’t give us the name of the 10 people you were in touch with because you’ve never met them before and you just were shoulder-to-shoulder with them, it’s going to be hard for us to wrap our arms around that outbreak in a way that helps stop the spread,” DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said in a call with reporters.
All told, DHS reported that 2.2% of COVID-19 tests on Tuesday came back positive, marking a decline from Monday. More than 478,000 tests have come back negative since the outbreak began. There have been more than 25,000 positive cases and 750 deaths related to the respiratory disease.
Also on Tuesday, the state launched a dashboard detailing county and regional COVID-19 data and a new online portal to help connect Wisconsinites with health insurance options, which could provide assistance to anyone who has lost their employer-based benefits due to pandemic-related layoffs.
Health insurance
Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable said the site, WisCovered.com, was created to help people connect with health coverage experts and provide information on health insurance options like HealthCare.gov and BadgerCare Plus.
“Healthcare shouldn’t be a privilege afforded only to the healthy and wealthy, and we have to do everything we can to make sure folks can access quality, affordable healthcare in Wisconsin,” Evers said in a statement.
The site is available in English, Spanish and Hmong and was created to work best on smartphones.
An individual who loses their health insurance could have 60 days to enroll in a new plan. Individuals have the option of keeping their employer-based insurance for 18 months by paying full premiums through the federal program COBRA, but officials say their could be other options.
“We know that finding the right health insurance options can seem like a navigating maze,” Commissioner Afable said. “You can also use the site to connect to online resources and to get answers to common questions.”
Also on Tuesday, Evers and DHS officials unveiled a new dashboard to track COVID-19 trends in counties and regions across the state.
The dashboard rates counties — low, medium, or high — by their COVID-19 status, based on the total number of cases a county or region has per 100,000 Wisconsin residents in the past two weeks and the percent change of cases in the past two weeks.
According to the dashboard, 22 of Wisconsin's 72 counties, including Racine and Milwaukee counties, have a high COVID-19 activity level.
Unemployment
The unveiling of the state’s health insurance site comes while Wisconsin continues to deal with hundreds of thousands of unemployment insurance claims due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Officials say more than 650,000 unemployment applications have been filed with the state Department of Workforce Development since March 15 and some of those applicants may have lost their employer-based health insurance.
DWD reported Tuesday that 23,773 initial unemployment applications were made in the week ending June 20. The week prior saw just over 24,000 initial claims.
In a statement, DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said the department has added 1,070 new staff to handle skyrocketing unemployment claims and officials continue to review strategies to get benefits out sooner.
The department has taken flak, primarily from GOP lawmakers, regarding reported delays in processing and distributing state unemployment payments – with some individuals saying they’ve waited weeks to receive payment.
Evers acknowledged that DWD is “still paddling upstream,” in regard to processing claims.
“Certainly the unemployment situation as it relates to our ability to respond is not where we want it,” Evers said.
Evers said the state hasn’t ruled out the possibility of providing direct assistance to individuals struggling to receive their payments, but added that still would require an adjudication process to ensure recipients are eligible.
Last week, DWD reported the state unemployment rate had dropped from 13.6% in April to 12.0% in May. The state’s labor participation rate last month was 66.6%, nearly 6 points higher than the national rate of 60.8%.
Jobs in retail, leisure and hospitality saw some of the biggest gains last month, although no industry has recovered to anywhere near the 2.8% unemployment rate of April and May last year.
Recorded call
Also on Tuesday, Evers and his chief legal counsel Ryan Nilsestuen declined to name the administrative staffer who secretly recorded a phone call last month between Evers and GOP leaders.
Republican leaders have pressured Evers to reveal and discipline the individual who recorded the call. The nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau last week issued a memo that the incident could be a felony offense if nobody on the call authorized the recording.
Nilsestuen said the incident is considered a personnel matter and any disciplinary action will be handled internally.
“I’m confident that we’ve addressed this properly in terms of making sure this was a one-time isolated incident and made it clear to staff that it won’t occur again,” Nilsestuen said.
COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic
Henry Vilas Zoo reopens
Union Terrace reopening
A Day to Remember
West High grads
Pool openings
Grads on the Yahara
Fifth-grade graduation
Tribes battling steep losses
COVID-19 openings
Picking up belongings
Downtown Businesses
Covid transportation
Church capacities
Church capacities
Prepping for reopening
Warner Park - screening
Outdoor Dining East Main
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Dane County institutes order
Carry-out food
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
UW-Madison virtual graduation
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
UW Commencement
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Honoring Essential Workers
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Entryway
Face shields
Rent strike
Carwash
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.