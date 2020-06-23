DHS: Return to public gatherings makes it difficult to trace COVID-19

Health insurance

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable said the site, WisCovered.com, was created to help people connect with health coverage experts and provide information on health insurance options like HealthCare.gov and BadgerCare Plus.

“Healthcare shouldn’t be a privilege afforded only to the healthy and wealthy, and we have to do everything we can to make sure folks can access quality, affordable healthcare in Wisconsin,” Evers said in a statement.

The site is available in English, Spanish and Hmong and was created to work best on smartphones.

An individual who loses their health insurance could have 60 days to enroll in a new plan. Individuals have the option of keeping their employer-based insurance for 18 months by paying full premiums through the federal program COBRA, but officials say their could be other options.

“We know that finding the right health insurance options can seem like a navigating maze,” Commissioner Afable said. “You can also use the site to connect to online resources and to get answers to common questions.”

Also on Tuesday, Evers and DHS officials unveiled a new dashboard to track COVID-19 trends in counties and regions across the state.