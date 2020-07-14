DHS: COVID-19 case increase due to 'significant community spread,' not more testing

New York quarantine list

The addition of Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Mexico and Ohio to New York's tri-state quarantine list means that travelers from 22 states will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon entering New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

The list of states that meet the travel advisory's metrics has continued to grow each week as coronavirus cases continue to spike nationwide.

Evers said he doesn't expect the rule to have much of an economic impact on the state, as many personal and business interactions can be handled online.

"My goal is to get off the New York list," Evers said. "I think we should use this as a motivator to continue to do the best that we can to continue to increase our participation in having masks and keeping socially distant and staying home as often as possible."

Evers said statewide travel restrictions for Wisconsin would be "seemingly impossible" to enforce, as much of the state's traffic comes in on highways.

As COVID-19 cases began to first climb across the country in March, some localities, including the city of Madison, suspended travel to states with sustained community transmission.

