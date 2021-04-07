DHS confirms Wisconsin to lose out on more than $50 million in monthly federal food aid starting in May

"It’s disappointing that Governor Evers chose to veto Assembly Bill 1 instead of working with us weeks ago. Assembly Republicans will discuss options when we reconvene in the coming weeks," Vos said in a statement.

An Evers spokeswoman said the governor would have signed a different compromise bill if it would have reached his desk that would have addressed the food aid, but it never passed the Assembly. She also blamed Republican allies for challenging the governor's emergency order in court, which resulted in the governor losing his ability to declare another public health emergency on his own.

Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, said he assumes the Assembly would pass legislation to allow the governor to declare an emergency order for the sole purpose of preventing the loss of federal food aid, but said Vos will have the ultimate say on whether the chamber does that.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, declined comment.

Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, criticized the state Supreme Court's majority for not considering the consequences of their decision to strike down the governor's emergency order, but said he still hopes the issue can be addressed in time for the state to keep receiving the added benefits.