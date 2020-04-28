Developers seek to push projects forward amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Landmarks Commission is set to meet virtually on May 4. An agenda hasn't been released but Urban Land Interests' recently-proposed $125 million mixed-use project for Capitol Square is expected to be reviewed.

The city has been adjusting to virtual planning review as quickly as possible, Planning Division director Heather Stouder said.

"In partnership with alders, we still staff virtual, informal meetings with residents about development proposals in the pipeline," she said. "In a virtual environment, we still hold meetings with development teams as a proposal is being shaped for submittal.

"Our biggest realization is that virtual meetings require more staff time, particularly from our supporters in the Information Technology Department, who are facilitating the meetings, and training other staff, committee chairs, and committee members in advance," she said. "Thus far, at least with Plan Commission, we’re seeing similar levels of participation as we did during in-person meetings."