Developers seek to push Madison projects forward amid COVID-19 pandemic

Yet time-consuming

Still, the city is limited by how many meetings can be staffed and held, which can slow progress of some development proposals and a variety of legislation before the City Council, she said.

“The adverse effect has primarily been coordination of engineering, architect and pre-construction activities since all are happening remote,” Ted Matkom, Gorman’s Wisconsin market president, said of planning during the pandemic. “Also, remote access to city commissions and staff is very challenging.”

It’s too early in this process to know if the pandemic affects financing or construction, Matkom said, adding that Gorman hopes to break ground on the final phase of Union Corners on Aug. 15.

Progress, for now

The city has uncertainties, too.

“The city is currently evaluating how the impacts of the pandemic will affect a number of projects, including the Public Market, but we are proceeding with the land use approval process in the meantime,” said Matt Mikolajewski, the city’s economic development director.

“We haven’t seen a noticeably slower pace yet with regard to development inquiries, submittals, or approvals, but depending on the long-term economic impacts, we may see a slower pace in construction starts following land use approvals,” Stouder said.

