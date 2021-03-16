Developers propose 15-story tower for still-booming East Washington Avenue

The proliferation of tall buildings on the booming East Washington Avenue corridor continues with a new proposal for a 15-story housing tower and commercial space a stone's throw from landmark Breese Stevens Field.

The Neutral Project, a real estate company with a focus on sustainability, is proposing to preserve the original, former Gardner Baking Co. building, 849 E. Washington Ave., and behind it erect a C-shaped structure built with special timber and 15-story rooftops facing East Washington Avenue. It would drop to 10 stories and than eight stories on East Main Street.

The building would have 225 to 250 apartments, 5,000 to 10,000 square feet of new commercial space, an elevated courtyard, and one level of underground parking and two levels of above-ground parking.

"We cherish the old Gardner Bakery building's character and believe we can create a unique resident experience to add to the already vibrant Capital East District corridor," said Nate Helbach, managing partner for the Neutral Project. "We believe that our development has the potential to invigorate the neighborhood and act as a catalyst for a sustainable community-based approach to residential design setting a new standard for future developments."