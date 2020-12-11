Developers propose 10-story housing project near Monona Terrace in Madison

The design also creates an outdoor plaza/patio area at the entrance of the building, something that had been suggested by the neighborhood at an earlier meeting, he said. It is anticipated this area will also provide seating space for a possible cafe located next to the first-floor lobby, he said.

Currently, the project would offer market rate units, but CNI and Verveer are interested in a mix of units and the development team is exploring partnerships to provide low-cost housing, Bosben said.

Most of the existing buildings are older and speak to the wave of development Downtown a century ago, city preservation planner Heather Bailey said.

The 1998 Downtown Preservation Plan identified the structure at 151-153 W. Wilson St. as the most intact and architecturally significant example of the two-unit and three-unit residences popular at the turn of the last century, Bailey said. The building was constructed in 1911 in the late Queen Anne style and owned by former Mayor George Sayle as an investment property. The type of house is increasingly rare, she said.