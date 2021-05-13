Developers may raze church, store, houses, bar for 10-story housing project Downtown

Tentatively, the development team would like to make an informational presentation to the UDC on June 9, city planner Tim Parks said.

The developers declined comment at this early stage of the project, said Andy McDermott, vice president and director of marketing for ESG Architecture and Design, which is part of the team.

The redevelopment site includes Faith Community Bible Church, 826 Regent St., a one-story structure built in 1971 and renovated in 1996; a former location of Fraboni's Italian Specialties and Delicatessen, 822 Regent St., which closed after 47 years in 2018 and consolidated with its store in Monona; rental houses at 816 and 818 Regent St.; and Buckingham's Bar and Grill, 802 Regent St., a building constructed in 1924 and renovated in 2000.

Ald. Juliana Bennett, 8th District, who represents the site, said the proposal is very early in the process and that she has not had an opportunity to examine concepts in detail. She said she intends to do so through a lens of racial equity and if a proposal meets goals to create more affordable housing in the neighborhood.