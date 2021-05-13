Developers may raze church, store, houses, bar for 10-story housing project Downtown

The push for housing around UW-Madison continues with a developer now forging a plan to raze a small church, a former Italian deli, two houses and Buckingham's Bar and Grill for a 10-story building with housing, retail space and parking on the 800 block of Regent Street.
In preliminary concepts, CRG and Lund Real Estate Partners would remove all buildings on a rectangular strip of land immediately south of UW-Madison's Smith Residence Hall, opened in 2006, between North Park Street and the East Campus Mall.
The concepts show 3,777 square feet of first-floor commercial space at the intersection of North Park and Regent streets, as well as a lobby, fitness center, study rooms and lounge and bicycle parking on that level; roughly 160 housing units on the second through 10th floors with a 2,448-square-foot rooftop terrace; and an underground parking garage with more than 60 vehicles spaces and more bicycle parking.
The development team has shared concept plans with city Planning Division staff, but it has not submitted materials for an informational presentation to the Urban Design Commission nor land use plans that would trigger a formal review process. The plans may evolve from what has been shared with the city so far.
Tentatively, the development team would like to make an informational presentation to the UDC on June 9, city planner Tim Parks said.
The developers declined comment at this early stage of the project, said Andy McDermott, vice president and director of marketing for ESG Architecture and Design, which is part of the team.
The redevelopment site includes Faith Community Bible Church, 826 Regent St., a one-story structure built in 1971 and renovated in 1996; a former location of Fraboni's Italian Specialties and Delicatessen, 822 Regent St., which closed after 47 years in 2018 and consolidated with its store in Monona; rental houses at 816 and 818 Regent St.; and Buckingham's Bar and Grill, 802 Regent St., a building constructed in 1924 and renovated in 2000.
Ald. Juliana Bennett, 8th District, who represents the site, said the proposal is very early in the process and that she has not had an opportunity to examine concepts in detail. She said she intends to do so through a lens of racial equity and if a proposal meets goals to create more affordable housing in the neighborhood.
The Campus Area Neighborhood Association has no official stance on this project as it is not a formal proposal just yet, association president Amol Goyal said.
The neighborhood association, like in previous developments, seeks to have affordably priced housing units, he said. He said he appreciates that building setbacks align with the Regent Street-South Campus Neighborhood Plan, and that the association encourages the development team to think about sustainability such as green roofs and energy-efficient LED lighting.
"The massing, size and scale are all large," he said. "I would encourage the developer's project team to connect with city staff, Ald. Bennett, and CANA, for at least one neighborhood meeting prior to presenting at an informational meeting in the UDC to discuss how they could implement this. We understand neighborhood engagement considerations are already underway and we appreciate that."
The project will require Plan Commission approval for the demolition of the existing buildings and various conditional uses for the 10-story tall mixed-use building, Parks said. For the location, it will also require Urban Design Commission approval because the building is taller than four stories and is greater than 20,000 square feet, he said.