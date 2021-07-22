Developers, builders sue Madison over bird protection ordinance

A conservative law firm is suing the city of Madison over an ordinance designed to protect birds from flying into windows.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty plans to file a suit Thursday on behalf of real estate, development and construction groups challenging the ordinance requiring bird-safe glass, which they say violates state law and is unenforceable.
The ordinance, adopted by the city council in August, requires that buildings over 10,000 square feet and other large structures include safety features -- such as dots, lines or other patterns -- in some windows to reduce the risk of birds colliding with the glass.
WILL contends it runs afoul of a 2014 state law that prevents cities from adopting requirements that go beyond the minimum standards adopted by the Department of Safety and Professional Services.
“Wisconsin’s uniform building code is a critical component of a successful economic environment,” said WILL deputy counsel Lucas Vebber. “Madison’s bird-safe glass ordinance violates state law and creates significant uncertainty and added costs for developers, building owners, and their tenants.”
The development groups say it will increase construction costs, discourage investment and set “a dangerous precedent.”
“It could create a competitive disadvantage for cities where the uniform building code is not adhered to,” said Tracy Johnson, president of the Commercial Association of Realtors of Wisconsin, one of the groups behind the lawsuit. “Businesses and their commercial real estate partners rely on the uniform building code to ensure certainty in cost and delivery.”
The suit, filed on behalf of Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin; the Commercial Association of Realtors of Wisconsin; NAIOP Wisconsin, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association; the Wisconsin Builders Association; and the Wisconsin Realtors Association, asks the court to declare the ordinance unlawful and prevent the city from enforcing it.
The suit follows a warning the groups filed with the city in March.
The city did not immediately provide a response to the lawsuit, but assistant city attorney John Strange defended the ordinance this spring as “a valid exercise of the City’s zoning authority and does not set construction standards that are preempted by the state building code.”
Bird-safe glass can cost two to four times as much as typical glass, according to Smart Growth Madison, which lobbied for a more tailored ordinance but is not a party to the legal challenge. But builders can comply with the ordinance by designing smaller windows or simply applying stickers to the glass.
Collisions with buildings are the second-leading cause of human-caused bird mortality, killing nearly 600 million birds a year, according to a 2015 study. Transparency and reflectivity can make large swaths of glass look like open sky to a bird.