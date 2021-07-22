Developers, builders sue Madison over bird protection ordinance

A conservative law firm is suing the city of Madison over an ordinance designed to protect birds from flying into windows.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty plans to file a suit Thursday on behalf of real estate, development and construction groups challenging the ordinance requiring bird-safe glass, which they say violates state law and is unenforceable.

The ordinance, adopted by the city council in August, requires that buildings over 10,000 square feet and other large structures include safety features -- such as dots, lines or other patterns -- in some windows to reduce the risk of birds colliding with the glass.

WILL contends it runs afoul of a 2014 state law that prevents cities from adopting requirements that go beyond the minimum standards adopted by the Department of Safety and Professional Services.

“Wisconsin’s uniform building code is a critical component of a successful economic environment,” said WILL deputy counsel Lucas Vebber. “Madison’s bird-safe glass ordinance violates state law and creates significant uncertainty and added costs for developers, building owners, and their tenants.”

The development groups say it will increase construction costs, discourage investment and set “a dangerous precedent.”