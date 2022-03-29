Developer would raze historic building, other structures for 10-story housing project on Regent Street

A developer is proposing to raze a small church, a former Italian deli, two houses and Buckingham’s Bar and Grill — a historic building — for a 10-story structure with housing, commercial space and parking on the 800 block of Regent Street.

CRG Acquisition of Chicago would remove all buildings on a rectangular strip of land immediately south of UW-Madison’s 21 North Park Street office building, which opened in 2006, between North Park Street and the East Campus Mall.

Concepts for a similar project at the same site were offered almost a year ago, but a new submission to the city has limited information and it’s unclear who beyond CRG is involved with the current proposal. A CRG representative could not be reached for comment.

The early concepts show apartments, commercial space at the corner of Regent and Park streets and other amenities on the first floor, underground parking for 62 vehicles, and bike parking. There would be an additional resident amenity and deck on the ninth floor.

The redevelopment site includes Faith Community Bible Church, 826 Regent St., a one-story structure built in 1971 and renovated in 1996; a former location of Fraboni’s Italian Specialties and Delicatessen, 822 Regent St., which closed after 47 years in 2018 and consolidated with its store in Monona; rental houses at 816 and 818 Regent St.; and Buckingham’s, 802 Regent St., a building constructed in 1923 and renovated in 2000.

The Buckingham’s building, originally the Ben DiSalvo and Sons Grocery Store, is one of the few remaining structures in the historic Greenbush neighborhood connected with its once-bustling Italian population. Many of the surrounding buildings were razed amid national urban renewal efforts in the 1960s.

The structure is identified in the Downtown Historic Preservation Plan as a potential landmark. The Plan Commission must approve any demolitions while development plans must go through a committee review process.

The proposed project recognizes the need to create a sense of enclosure and urban space in order to strengthen the business corridor along Regent Street as well as acting as an entrance to the campus from the south, a submission to the city says.

CRG is scheduled to make an informational presentation to the city’s Urban Design Commission at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Immigrant heritage

The substantial brick building at 802 Regent St. was constructed by Ben and Frances DiSalvo, who lived on the second floor and used the first floor for a grocery and food importing business, according to records. This living arrangement was called “living above the shop” and had been practiced in Europe for centuries prior to its introduction in America.

DiSalvo’s Imported Foods soon became a Greenbush institution. After DiSalvo retired in 1945 the store continued to be run by his sons until Tom DiSalvo retired in 1984. DiSalvo’s branched out into related areas as business warranted and the store later added a bakery, a meat market, and a liquor department. They also built a one-story annex next door in the same style as the store that was used for years as DiSalvo’s Spaghetti House, but the annex burned down in the early 1960s.

At one time there were five Italian grocery stores on Regent Street and this is the only one that remains, city preservation planner Heather Bailey said.

In the nearly 25 years since the Downtown Preservation Plan was adopted, there has been no move to designate 802 Regent St. as a landmark, she said.

“Italian immigrant heritage in Madison is another underrepresented story that we need to find ways to commemorate, share, celebrate, and remember,” she said. “I think that it is a regrettable loss and I hope for public interest in being proactive to tell those stories and reinvest in those spaces well before they are marked for redevelopment.”

Ald. Julianna Bennett, 8th District, who represents the site, declined comment until neighborhood steering committees are done and the project is before Planning Division staff.

The proposal is just the latest in a series of projects in the campus area offering high-density market-rate student housing, said Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, which abuts East Campus Mall.

“I think the location makes a lot of sense,” he said. “It’s just a matter of time before these properties are redeveloped.”

But the fate of the historic building merits discussion,” he said. “The developers are going to have to figure out a way to acknowledge the DiSalvo store,” he said.

Design highlights

The proposed design provides a four-story base along Park and Regent streets and East Campus Drive clad in a reddish brick, according to CRG’s submission. A series of piers and columns at the ground floor create an anchor for the structure while storefront windows provide active retail spaces along the street and amenities that serve residents.

Floors five through eight step back from the base and are clad in three different materials, which help define the entry along Regent Street. Floors nine and ten step back from the middle grouping of floors to create an attic quality, according to the proposal.

In initial conversations with the neighborhood and UW-Madison, concerns were raised about the affordability of housing units and traffic, Verveer said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the description of the building just to the north of the proposed development. It is UW-Madison’s 21 North Park Street office building.

