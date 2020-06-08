Developer wants to raze strip mall for $40 million mixed-use project on East Side

A developer is proposing a perhaps $40 million remake of the busy corner of Monona Drive and Cottage Grove Road on the East Side, which now holds a strip mall and two other commercial buildings.
Joe Krupp, who has done many projects in Madison, is proposing to demolish the roughly 26,300-square-foot Lakeside Shopping Center, assessed at $2.4 million in 2019, the former Jade Monkey bar building and Exhaust Pros muffler shop. This would make way for a four-story, two-phase project that would deliver some commercial space, 191 apartments and underground parking.
“I really like the connections to major access corridors,” Krupp said. “This project will complement the recent redevelopment of the Royster site that has occurred along Cottage Grove Road, including the Pinney Library. The proximity to Olbrich Park, Garver Feed Mill and Lake Monona along with easy access to Downtown and the Beltline makes this a desirable redevelopment site.”
The location, along with continued demand for quality apartments and low interest rates, makes the timing appropriate and feasible, he said.
The first phase of the development would be a four-story building with about 2,900 square feet of commercial space and 80 apartments. The second phase would be another four-story building with 110 apartment units. The project would also provide a lake view roof deck, community room, fitness center, 193 underground parking stalls and 42 surface parking stalls.
The existing strip mall is already partly vacant, the Jade Monkey has relocated to a larger space a block away, and the muffler shop owner is ready for retirement, Krupp said.
The proposal is getting a mixed reaction so far, said Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, who represents the area.
Some residents concerned about the added density prefer to keep the suburban feel of the neighborhood and worry about increased traffic congestion and crime, Foster said. Others support the city’s policy for infill development and are excited about being able to provide more housing in the neighborhood, he said.
“I think in many ways it answers the call for more housing in Madison,” Foster said. “Additional density is called for in the recently adopted Cottage Grove Activity Center plan and can be reasonably supported in this area. Improved bus service in this corridor, and closing the gap with a safe and comfortable bike connection to Olbrich Park, would really help minimize the impact on traffic congestion.
“My biggest concern at this point is the proposal to eliminate almost all of the existing commercial space,” Foster said. “It’s hard to imagine how that will help build the kind of livable neighborhoods that residents demand and instead likely just feel like a big loss for neighbors.”
Pandemic impact
While the demand for housing is strong, it doesn’t make sense to replicate the amount of commercial space being lost, Krupp said.
“The trend in commercial real estate is a decline in retail activity, which has been accelerated by COVID-19 and reliance on online shopping,” he said. “There will be a surplus of commercial retail and office space post-pandemic, and the rebound for local neighborhood service and retail will rely on higher-density projects in walkable locations to survive in the future.”
One thing that did come out during the planning work several years ago was the desire or opportunity for a public gathering space in this area, Foster said, adding it “would be great to see some sort of public plaza incorporated into the design.”
Goal is mixed use
The citywide Comprehensive Plan recommends neighborhood mixed-use development for the site, with two- to four-story buildings and a density range of up to 70 housing units per acre, city principal planner Kevin Firchow said. The more site-specific Cottage Grove Activities Center Plan encourages development between two and five stories tall and includes recommendations such as moving parking beside and behind buildings and providing upper-story stepbacks, he said.
A neighborhood meeting using the online tool Zoom is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
If approvals are secured, the first phase would start in the spring of 2021 with occupancy in summer of 2022, with the second phase beginning in early 2023, Krupp said.
