Developer wants to raze strip mall for $40 million mixed-use project on East Side

“My biggest concern at this point is the proposal to eliminate almost all of the existing commercial space,” Foster said. “It’s hard to imagine how that will help build the kind of livable neighborhoods that residents demand and instead likely just feel like a big loss for neighbors.”

Pandemic impact

While the demand for housing is strong, it doesn’t make sense to replicate the amount of commercial space being lost, Krupp said.

“The trend in commercial real estate is a decline in retail activity, which has been accelerated by COVID-19 and reliance on online shopping,” he said. “There will be a surplus of commercial retail and office space post-pandemic, and the rebound for local neighborhood service and retail will rely on higher-density projects in walkable locations to survive in the future.”

One thing that did come out during the planning work several years ago was the desire or opportunity for a public gathering space in this area, Foster said, adding it “would be great to see some sort of public plaza incorporated into the design.”

Goal is mixed use