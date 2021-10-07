Developer wants to raze office buildings for upscale housing project near Hilldale

Feeding a demand for upscale housing, a developer is proposing a five-story housing project and parking garage on the 200 block of North Midvale Boulevard near the Hilldale shopping center.
Flad Development of Madison wants to demolish two-story office buildings at 216 and 222 N. Midvale Blvd. for the redevelopment, called "The Manchester," that would offer 72 apartments and an underground and partial-first floor parking garage with spaces for 70 vehicles and 72 bicycles.
"The Hilldale neighborhood is highly coveted," John Flad said, referring to the area along University Avenue between UW-Madison and Whitney Way. "It's great, great real estate. I think this is as good of real estate as there is right now in the state."
The proposed redevelopment is the sixth mixed-use or housing project that Flad, which has a long history of commercial and retail projects, would bring to the area in the past seven years. The market rate housing appeals to UW graduate students with a sprinkling of young professionals working at places like Epic Systems or Exact Sciences.
"The demand is surprising me," he said. "The demand is very, very real."
The first floor would feature housing, a lobby, exercise room, and office and the parking spaces. The fifth floor would be stepped back to help maintain the scale of the area. The top floor would also have a community room and outdoor space, Flad's submittal to the city says
The project would include 17 efficiency units, 27 one-bedroom units, eight one-bedroom units with dens, and 20 two bedroom units.
Ald. Arvina Martin, 11th District, who represents the site, could not be reached.
The office building at 216 N. Midvale Blvd. was built in 1956 with an addition in 1972, and the one at 222 N. Midvale Blvd. was constructed in 1962.
"The buildings have served the community well but have surpassed their intended use," Flad's submittal says. "The buildings are not fully accessible, and other present day requirements such as ceiling height, mechanical systems and technology capacities are inadequate for the current market and intended use."
The site is located within a National Register Historic District, but not within a local historic district, city Planning Division director Heather Stouder said.
The national historic district was primarily created to preserve the extensive collection of mid-century modern residential structures that comprise the neighborhood, Flad's submittal says. The buildings to be razed are architecturally and functionally obsolete and located on the far edge of the district, it says.
This proposal would need a rezoning along with approval for demolition, conditional uses, and a certified survey map, Stouder said. It will be reviewed and approved by both the Plan Commission and City Council. The Plan Commission will need to consider an advisory recommendation of the Landmarks Commission as part of their decision regarding the demolition request, she said.
If approvals are secured, Flad hopes to begin construction in the spring of 2022 and complete the project in about a year.