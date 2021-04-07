Developer wants to raze Coliseum and Wonder bars for $40 million, 18-story project

"I think this is a good location for this development," she said.

The proposed structure contains lots of glass and balconies and features a four-story, 336-space parking garage on the first three floors with 12,500 square feet of commercial space topped by the 291 housing units.

The first floor may offer a café or small restaurant with outdoor terrace space, while the second and third floors could be devoted to commercial space and offices, McGrath said. The housing will include a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, McGrath said, adding that he is exploring some low-cost units in the building.

The building would step back at the fourth and 14th stories and would include lots of common space, an outdoor terrace on the fifth floor and community room on the 14th floor, he said.

The site is outside the mile radius of the Capitol and far enough away from the airport that the height restrictions that are often a factor Downtown and in the Capitol East District do not come into play at this location, city planner Colin Punt said.