Developer wants to raze 9 buildings for 6-story Downtown housing project

Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represents the site, said the proposal appears to conform with the Mifflandia plan, and that density is welcome, but that he has continuing concerns about the loss of relatively affordable housing replaced by new housing that will command higher rents.

Jonathan Cooper, chair of the Bassett District of Capitol Neighborhoods, Inc., said there's a need for more housing Downtown and across Madison and predicted the project likely won't be highly controversial but echoed Verveer's concerns about the loss of lower-cost housing.

The neighborhood plan also identifies historical and cultural assets.

"The current units have been student occupied for many many years," Stopple said. "They do not have any historic value. In most cases, they have outlived their useful life."

The city has preservation files on only three of the buildings: 525, 527-529, and 541 W. Washington Ave., city preservation planner Heather Bailey said.