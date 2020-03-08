Developer unveils new design for final piece of Union Corners project

After working with the neighborhood and city, a developer has yet again revised plans for the cornerstone final piece of the multi-phase, $80 million Union Corners project at East Washington Avenue and Milwaukee Street.
Gorman & Co.’s revised plans — its third version of the project — add 30 more apartment units and an additional story to the building proposed for the corner, addressing the neighborhood’s desire to have a more robust structure at the heart of the new development.
“The neighborhood was pleased that it’s taller,” said Ald. Marsha Rummel, 6th District, who represents the area. “It’s a corner that could use more height and density.”
Envisioned as the crowning jewel of the Union Corners redevelopment, the corner building — called The Nexus — would feature glass, metal and brick, and offer a fifth-story community room and rooftop deck. Public spaces with sculptures would be created at the center and ends of the structure, with one of the spaces offering a two-story gathering area with room for market tents and seating. A community garden would be located along Winnebago Street.
The initial cost estimate for the building was $24 million. Gorman & Co. could not be reached to say whether that number has changed with the new design.
The new plans for the five-story, mixed-use building include 13,700 square feet of retail space facing East Washington Avenue, topped by 105 market-rate apartment units. The previous iteration of the project had 15,400 square feet of retail and 75 apartment units.
The previous version of the building was also technically five stories, but the only part of the development with that height was the center column of the building. The new plans extend that height across the entire L-shape of the building, rather than just the corner piece.
You have free articles remaining.
Minor aesthetic alterations were also made in the new design, including replacing a single rectangular column that Urban Design Commission members felt was obtrusive with three narrower, cylindrical pillars that open up the two-story, partially-outdoor space at the corner.
Also eliminated were the metal “hats” — as Rummel phrased it — that jutted out over the center column and alternated columns across the L-shape. The roof now has smooth edges throughout. Rummel said she’s glad the “hats” were changed because “that’s getting a little stale as a design.”
Much of the project remains unchanged from the previous version. The plan still has 80 underground parking spaces for residents and has a very minor decrease in surface parking spaces from 114 to 111.
Rummel said neighbors were frustrated with the lack of structured parking but understood that the developer doesn’t have the funds for that. She said residents were happy with some aspects of the new plan — especially the prominence of the building on the corner — but lukewarm overall.
“I wouldn’t want to overstate the happiness,” Rummel said.
The Union Corners redevelopment had unfolded under two developers over the course of the past 15 years. Since Gorman has taken over, neighbors’ response to the project has been mixed at best.
They initially hoped for a grocery store, but those hopes faded with the opening of large grocery stores nearby. Gorman hopes to land a small cafe for part of the retail space and has received interest from financial institutions, restaurants, bakeries and others.
Although the project hasn’t lived up to all of the initial hopes, Rummel said she is happy Gorman has listened to neighbors throughout the project.
“There’s nothing that’s going to be perfect and make everybody happy,” Rummel said. “I think it’s been a positive experience mostly.”