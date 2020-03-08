Developer unveils new design for final piece of Union Corners project

The previous version of the building was also technically five stories, but the only part of the development with that height was the center column of the building. The new plans extend that height across the entire L-shape of the building, rather than just the corner piece.

Minor aesthetic alterations were also made in the new design, including replacing a single rectangular column that Urban Design Commission members felt was obtrusive with three narrower, cylindrical pillars that open up the two-story, partially-outdoor space at the corner.

Also eliminated were the metal “hats” — as Rummel phrased it — that jutted out over the center column and alternated columns across the L-shape. The roof now has smooth edges throughout. Rummel said she’s glad the “hats” were changed because “that’s getting a little stale as a design.”

Much of the project remains unchanged from the previous version. The plan still has 80 underground parking spaces for residents and has a very minor decrease in surface parking spaces from 114 to 111.