Developer unveils housing tower as final piece to transform Near East Side block

Although the city has prioritized employment uses on the south side of East Washington, Brink believes the need for a vibrant mix of uses, including housing, on the redeveloping south side of the 900 block is clear.

It would be impossible to provide the amount of additional parking required by additional office tenants, Brink's submission to the city says. The proposed apartment building use would reduce peak traffic and parking stalls needed during business hours while making use of the costly parking structure and green roof during non-business hours, it says.

The residential use also activates the block by providing increased activity during evenings and weekends, while the housing creates a balanced city block where one can work, live and dine out without having to drive, it says.

The project will have 20% of its units classified as affordable to those making up to 80% of Dane County's median income, or $57,550 for a household of three.

The 10-story building follows requirements of Urban Design District 8, with the upper two floors stepped back and clad in a lightweight metal and glass facade to create a unique top for the building, the submission says.