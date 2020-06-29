Developer to start final phase of $36 million-plus riverfront project in Monona

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite market uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a developer is moving forward with the final piece of the $36 million-plus Yahara Commons project along the Yahara River which when completed will be the biggest in the city of Monona in two decades.

The Galway Cos. has secured final approvals and will begin construction next month on a five-story building with 145 apartments, rooftop pool and terrace, and two levels of underground parking with 283 spaces that will be shared with the city to serve a 0.6-acre park that’s part of the city’s contribution to the overall, three-phase redevelopment.

The 7.4-acre site is bounded by Bridge Road, West Broadway and the Yahara River.

“It will mean a great deal to the city and the overall community to have this project completed,” city administrator Bryan Gadow said. “It represents a significant investment in the community’s economic future, as the properties are expected to generate at least $36.7 million, likely significantly more, in taxable value for the properties in the development. This will have a significant positive impact on the city of Monona, the Monona Grove School District, and Dane County.”