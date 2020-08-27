Developer to raze strip mall for five-story, mixed-use project on South Park Street

This project will include an outdoor plaza, community room and fitness center, Krupp said. Unit types and features will address the likelihood of more tenants working from home by including den/work area spaces and technology. Grade level commercial space will be marketed to tenants that can provide additional services to both the neighborhood and tenants in the project, he said.

"I very much support the use of this parcel for housing," said Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who represents the site. "I welcome the scaling and density for residential development. The previous proposal, two stories for medical offices, would do nothing to address our housing shortage. This project is a much better fit for South Park.

"That said, we also need to address affordability, making sure residents in South Madison can afford to live in these units," Evers said. "Given the heightened awareness about racial equity in the aftermath of George Floyd, we absolutely must hold the line against gentrification and displacement. Madison can hardly be called a great city if Black and brown people cannot afford to live here."