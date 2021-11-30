Developer to again downscale housing project and won't move historic Wonder Bar

Citing costs, a developer is dropping a proposed 12-story project for a lower-scale plan that would still demolish the Coliseum Bar but now leave the historic Wonder Bar next door at its current location on a site near Alliant Energy Center.
In the spring, McGrath Property Group offered a controversial, 18-story project that would have razed the Coliseum Bar, 232 E. Olin Ave., and the Wonder Bar, 222 E. Olin Ave., but the Plan Commission blocked it and the developer in mid-November offered a 12-story plan with the Wonder Bar moved elsewhere on the 1.5-acre site.
Now, the project is shrinking even further with the Wonder Bar staying put.
“I want to let you all know that we have decided to take a different approach with our Olin Avenue project,” Lance McGrath said in an email to city officials on Tuesday.
“The decision was made due to the continuing unprecedented increases in construction costs which was exacerbated by the high costs of relocating the Wonder Bar on site,” McGrath told the State Journal Tuesday evening. “We get routine feedback from our general contractor on pricing as the design evolves. In this case, costs kept trending in the wrong direction.”
The total cost to move the Wonder Bar was over $1 million and added three months to the construction schedule, he said.
“We are still planning to go forward with a project but it will be a lower scale project, likely four-to- five stories of wood frame over two levels of parking, and the Wonder Bar will remain in its current location,” he wrote to city staff. “I will reach back out once we have a new concept to get your early feedback.”
McGrath informed city officials he would not be making an informational presentation on the 12-story project to the city’s Urban Design Commission scheduled for Wednesday evening.
City Planning Division staff have been given no further information, city principal planner Kevin Firchow said.
Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District, who represents the site, could not be reached.
But Ald. Tag Evers, who represents the adjoining 13th District, lamented the loss of housing.
“One wonders when Madison residents will ever be convinced we are in housing crisis,” he said. “Land values, housing prices and rents keep going up, due in large part to an extreme housing shortage. Of course, the burden is crushing for marginalized communities, those whose voices are often not at the table.
“Will we find solutions to increase our housing stock or will we end up like California where all sorts of arguments are used to oppose development, only to find no one but the rich can afford to live there?” he said.
Bogged down
In April, McGrath proposed to demolish the two popular, adjacent, now-closed bar-restaurants for a $40 million-plus, 18-story housing project with 291 apartments, 12,500 square feet of commercial space and parking. The building would likely have been the city’s third-tallest behind the state Capitol and UW-Madison’s Van Hise Hall, and certainly the tallest building with a residential component.
But the proposal bogged down amid concerns about the building’s height and scale, and efforts to preserve the Wonder Bar, emblematic of the outposts Chicago gangsters established as roadhouses along highways on the outskirts of cities or in rural areas in the 1930s for bootlegging.
On July 26, the Plan Commission unanimously voted to stall the project, with members supportive of the additional housing but objecting to the demolition of the Wonder Bar. Some were opposed to the scale of the project, but others thought the increased density was needed. The commission denied McGrath’s application in a way that the developer could soon come back with a revised proposal.
An agreement
In the meantime, Madison residents Alex Saloutos, Henry Doane, Jackie Suska and Joe Lusson, a past president of the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation, submitted a nomination to make the Wonder Bar a city landmark. Later, Saloutos met with McGrath and they came to an agreement: McGrath would preserve the Wonder Bar on the site in his future proposal and support designating it as a landmark if Saloutos requested the nomination be postponed until after McGrath got city approval for the project. The Landmarks Commission agreed to pause the nomination.
In mid-November, McGrath proposed to demolish the Coliseum Bar but move the 3,358-square-foot Wonder Bar to the southwest end of the site on Olin Avenue for the 12-story structure, which would provide 258 housing units, 18,808 square feet of commercial space and 308 covered parking spaces.
The proposal also featured 7,500 square feet of common amenity terrace space, plus private balconies, a landscaped perimeter and enclosed dog run.