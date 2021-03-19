Developer threatens to drop luxury housing project next to proposed homeless shelter near East Towne

In recent weeks, Bill Cutler, director of real estate for Tachbrook Capital Management Group and a representative of Paramount Development of Sarasota, Florida, has written to city officials saying Paramount is under contract with JC Penny to buy 24 acres adjacent to East Towne with the intent of pursuing a $100 million-plus housing project with about 400 luxury apartments on the property. But the project "can't proceed" and "will not go forward" if the city and county pursue the homeless men's shelter at 2002 Zeier Road, he said.

There is a need for socially responsible initiatives to help the homeless, but the city-county proposal would drive down property values, increase crime, and impact the success of retail businesses at and around East Towne, Cutler said. If Paramount drops the project, it would mean the loss of jobs, housing and about $1.5 million in annual property tax revenues, he said.

"It's unfortunate the developer is opposed to it," Rhodes-Conway said. "This is a (private) development that is very early in the process. We barely know what the outlines of their project would be. I don't know how realistic a project it is."

Cutler and Paramount officials could not be reached on Friday.