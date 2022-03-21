Developer shifts site, proposes $20 million housing project on the East Side

A developer is shifting the site for a stalled, now roughly $20 million housing project at the busy corner of Monona Drive and Cottage Grove Road on the city’s East Side.

Threshold Development Group is now proposing to demolish the former Jade Monkey bar building and Exhaust Pros muffler shop, a tattoo shop, all vacant, and the popular Java Cat Coffee shop to make way for a five-story structure offering 69 apartments, a UW Credit Union branch, Java Cat in a new space and underground parking.

In late 2020, Threshold won city permission to raze the roughly 26,300-square-foot Lakeside Shopping Center, the Jade Monkey — which relocated nearby — and muffler shop to make way for a $40 million redevelopment with two, four-story buildings that would have delivered 188 apartments, 20,350 square feet of commercial space and parking.

But the project stalled when Threshold was unable to secure the shopping center because the lone remaining tenant at the time, Nerdhaven Arcade, has a long-term lease with the current shopping center owner and the tenant declined a buyout.

Since then, the shopping center on the 200 block of Cottage Grove Road has been refilling with more tenants including All Temp Service Heating and Cooling, Shaggy Dogs Grooming, Diane’s Draperies, Doll Eyes Lash Spa, and, soon coming, an Ace Hardware store reopening there.

Ace Hardware, which had 13,000 square feet of sales space between the first floor and a lower level, opened at the shopping center in 2007 but closed in 2018 after the center was purchased by a new owner. Then, the city opened a temporary branch of the Pinney Library branch in the space in early 2019 until the new library was opened at 516 Cottage Grove Road the next year.

Threshold, meanwhile, remains optimistic about its new site.

“The site is a prime corner location with great connections on a corridor that is fast becoming a highly walkable complete neighborhood,” said Threshold’s Tyler Krupp. “High traffic counts should support commercial tenants, and residents will benefit from proximity to public transportation, bike trails, Olbrich Gardens, the Pinney Library and lake views from the upper floor.”

The project will offer market rate housing with a mix of studio, one- and two bedroom units, Krupp said. But studio units will naturally meet work force housing guidelines for rents at 80% of area median income, or $63,950 for a household of two, he said.

The credit union and Java Cat will potentially occupy all of the 6,346 square feet of ground level commercial space, Krupp said.

“We’re committed to keeping Java Cat on site as it’s a beloved community small business and gathering place,” Krupp said. We’ve been in discussion with Renee (Raspiller), the owner, from day one. UWCU is excited to be part of this project as it will allow them to expand their service to the community and relieve some of the pressures on their smaller South Towne location.”

The project will also include 67 underground parking spaces.

The redevelopment had been controversial because some bemoaned the loss of the existing shopping center and its replacement with a more modest amount of commercial space.

In mid-September 2020, the Plan Commission voted 5-3 to block Threshold’s original proposal, with the majority contending the project did not meet demolition standards and was incompatible with adopted plans. Krupp, who contended the area had a lot of unfilled commercial space and that online shopping and the COVID-19 pandemic were creating a new reality for retail, reshaped the project to add more kinds of commercial space and make other changes.

In October, the Plan Commission approved the revised proposal, and the City Council approved a rezoning the next month. Then, Threshold hit the snag with securing the shopping center property.

The developer anticipates more neighborhood support for the revised proposal.

“As with all sites, we anticipate a diversity of neighborhood reactions,” Krupp said. “Based on our prior approvals process for the adjacent site, we expect that both the higher density housing and ground level commercial tenants will be well received, contributing to a more walkable complete neighborhood. We anticipate strong support for our efforts to retain Java Cat onsite.”

Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, who represents the site, said the primary concerns with the initial proposal — the dramatic loss of commercial space and especially affordable space — have been addressed as the shopping center has been filling up with new tenants, including the new Ace hardware store to reopen there.

“The new project will replace the existing commercial space with two new quality commercial spaces, so I don’t share the same concerns in that regard as I did with the previous project,” he said.

An online neighborhood meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. April 7.

