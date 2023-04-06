In a seeming win-win, a developer is proposing a roughly $50 million project in two buildings in the Williamson Street corridor that delivers needed housing but also honors a prior Landmarks Commission decision to protect a local historic district.

Threshold Development Group, of Madison, is proposing to redevelop a site at 826 Williamson St. that long held a Struck & Irwin Fence Inc. office building, and an adjacent, larger property at 302 S. Paterson St. along the Capitol City Trail used by Struck & Irwin for storage.

Under the proposal, Threshold would build a three-story structure stepping up to four stories with 55 housing units and 3,374 square feet of commercial space on the first floor at 826 Williamson St. It would build a five-story structure at 302 S. Paterson St. with 133 units and 864 square feet of commercial space.

The project would also experiment with smaller “micro units” and shared common space around them to deliver some lower-cost housing as well as shifting some amenities such as fitness space and community rooms to the street front with access for tenants and the neighborhood.

The plans show an outdoor plaza for resident use between the buildings and underground parking served by a single ramp off Paterson Street with two separate garage entrances and a total 140 spaces to serve the structures. The project will offer community cars and bicycle parking.

“The site is a rare and unique urban infill site located adjacent to the bike path with good access to transportation and neighborhood amenities,” said Threshold’s Tyler Krupp. “The Willy Street/Marquette neighborhood is one of Madison’s most livable and desirable neighborhoods. Providing more people access to this vibrant community is a good thing.”

No rubber stamp

The proposal follows a $40 million proposal by another developer for the sites that was effectively blocked by the Landmarks Commission in the fall.

In October, the Landmarks Commission said “no” to a proposal from Kris Warren to combine the properties into a single parcel for a single, large building with 170 units, contending it wouldn’t fit the pattern of lot sizes in the city’s Third Lake Ridge Historic District. The 0.6-acre property at 826 Williamson St. is in the historic district, but the adjacent 1.2-acre parcel is not.

Earlier, Warren won approval to dissolve three lot lines at 826 Williamson St. but then offered the application to combine the two parcels. The proposed land combination was supported by the Marquette Neighborhood Association board, 6th District Ald. Brian Benford and Smart Growth Greater Madison.

But city Planning Division staff opposed it, contending that it didn’t seem to maintain the general lot size pattern of the historic district, especially in that part of the district. On Oct. 10, the Landmarks Commission voted 3-2 to deny Warren’s application for a Certificate of Appropriateness.

Warren approached Threshold last year for help developing the site, and with city input, Threshold pivoted away from the land combination and single-building strategy to two separate buildings on a single zoning lot that allows the structures to share a common wall underground, Krupp said.

“We were pleased with the creative approach and city support for achieving it,” he said. “It was a nice example of folks working collaboratively and creatively with shared goals, while navigating legitimate concerns and constraints.”

Clearer path

Now, the process to move ahead is more straightforward.

The Landmarks Commission has approved the demolition of the structure, consolidation of the existing lots at 826 Williamson St., and the new construction on that property.

Threshold has also submitted applications seeking a demolition permit, conditional uses and a Certified Survey Map for the properties. The Plan Commission is expected to consider the requests next month.

The Marquette Neighborhood Association’s Preservation and Development Committee supports the project as a good way to add housing to the area on one of the last large lots along Williamson Street, committee chair Eric Hamilton said. “We appreciated the design, which features brick facades along Willy Street and reflects the industrial buildings that are nearby on Paterson Street,” he said.

‘Micro’ units

The project will offer housing unit types and other amenities that connect to the special character of the neighborhood, Krupp said.

The building at 826 Williamson St. will have nine “micro” units, 34 studios, nine one-bedroom and three two-bedroom units. The structure at 302 S. Paterson will offer five studios, 62 one-bedroom, 25 one-bedroom-plus-den and 41 two-bedroom units.

The micro units and shared common space “is our attempt to contribute to affordable housing in Madison, and to invite more connected ways of living together in multifamily apartments which can often feel quite isolated and disconnected,” Krupp said.

“The micro units will be priced well below studio units and will allow folks who might otherwise rent a room in a shared house to have their own space,” he said. “We’ve provided generous shared/common spaces adjacent to the micro units to make them more livable, and encourage more interaction amongst the tenants.

“Willy Street feels like the perfect place to experiment with more communal building amenities and connected ways of living together,” he said.

For the commercial space, “We’ve long wanted to experiment with moving our building amenities to the street front and using them as a place to invite connection and community, both within the building, and between the buildings and the broader community,” Krupp said.

“We’re moving our community rooms and fitness space to the Willy Street commercial space, and plan to operate them as spaces that serve building tenants and the broader public,” he said. “We’re imagining a coworking space, event space, fitness and wellness facilities, and a cafe. There will also be a small commercial space in the Paterson building, adjacent to the bike path.”

