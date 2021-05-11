Developer shapes proposal for $100 million project facing State Street

"The single most important change that we made to the new proposal … was the removal of one of the floors of the building at State Street," said Mark Goehausen, Core's senior development manager. "It protects the existing rhythm of building heights on State and allows the building to fit in much more seamlessly with the rest of the State Street block."

The project would still require demolition of buildings at 341 State St., 315 and 319 W. Gorham St., and 322 W. Johnson St. Most of the businesses at those properties have plans to relocate, some Downtown and others elsewhere in the city.

The proposal now preserves the facades of 315 and 317 W. Gorham St. and 322 W. Johnson St., which will be deconstructed and rebuilt into the new structure and serve as entries into first-floor retail spaces.

"While none of them are landmarked, we acknowledge that some of these buildings have unique and interesting designs that contribute to the downtown experience," Goehausen said. "As such, we have decided to incorporate these existing facades into our overall building design. This will help the building keep the interesting, varied streetscape in place while incorporating both the old and the new."