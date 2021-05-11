Developer shapes proposal for $100 million project facing State Street

A developer is reshaping a proposal for a $100 million-plus, 10-story project fronting the 300 block of State Street, dropping the building height facing that street, preserving facades of historic buildings, and looking to lower rents for some low- and middle-income tenants.
Core Spaces of Chicago's proposed "Oliv Madison" redevelopment for students and young professionals now would include 451 housing units, 24,723 square feet of first-floor retail space, a rooftop terrace with spa and pool, 209 vehicle spaces and spots for bikes and mopeds on a site bounded by State, West Gorham, North Broom and West Johnson streets.
The structure would now be three stories, rather than four, facing State Street but still rise to 10 stories at the corner of North Broom and West Johnson streets.
Earlier this year, Core Spaces shared a concept of the building's size and shape. It will present elements of a refined design to the city's Urban Design Commission on Wednesday. The developer intends to submit a formal land use application later this month, start construction in the spring of 2022 and open the project in the summer of 2024.
"The single most important change that we made to the new proposal … was the removal of one of the floors of the building at State Street," said Mark Goehausen, Core's senior development manager. "It protects the existing rhythm of building heights on State and allows the building to fit in much more seamlessly with the rest of the State Street block."
The project would still require demolition of buildings at 341 State St., 315 and 319 W. Gorham St., and 322 W. Johnson St. Most of the businesses at those properties have plans to relocate, some Downtown and others elsewhere in the city.
The proposal now preserves the facades of 315 and 317 W. Gorham St. and 322 W. Johnson St., which will be deconstructed and rebuilt into the new structure and serve as entries into first-floor retail spaces.
"While none of them are landmarked, we acknowledge that some of these buildings have unique and interesting designs that contribute to the downtown experience," Goehausen said. "As such, we have decided to incorporate these existing facades into our overall building design. This will help the building keep the interesting, varied streetscape in place while incorporating both the old and the new."
In addition, Core Spaces says it hopes to work with the Landmarks Commission and local historians to create signage that shares the social and cultural history of the block and the neighborhood, from its inception as a hub for automobile sales centers in the 1920s to a haven for music lovers in the 1960s to a critical resource for the LGBT community in the 1980s and 1990s.
Core Spaces is also proposing that about 10%, or 100 of the 1,063 beds, be devoted to qualifying low-income students who will get a 30-40% discount on rent.
The beds will be available for any unit within the building, allowing the qualifying resident to select any unit type. Also, because beds are rented individually, qualifying residents can select roommates who may or may not qualify for the discount without disclosing that they are paying a reduced rent, the submission to the city says.
"We heard about the need for affordability in new student housing projects while going through the public process on previous project proposals, so we’ve been working closely with the city and the university on a plan to incorporate a portion of units in this building that will be made available to students from low- to middle-income households," Goehausen said.
"We are still working through the specific details with the city and the university, but we are excited to be able to offer this component without seeking tax credits or (tax incremental financing) funds," he said. "Rather, we are seeking additional compatible height on a portion of the building, which will allow us to self-fund the program, borrowing a strategy from the city’s past inclusionary zoning."
Other important changes made include committing to getting the building certified through the National Green Building Standard Certification process; adding over 17,000 square feet of open space, including a large rooftop park on the sixth floor roof; and using high-quality masonry and metal panel elements throughout the entire building, he said.
Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represents the site, said the proposal is still in its infancy and that "the jury is still very much out."
Verveer said he's encouraged by the potential investment and new housing, especially affordable housing, but that he's hearing concerns about the request to go from eight stories allowed in the zoning code to 19 stories, as well as the size of the structure and materials.
"If approved and built, it would be a very significant addition to the Downtown skyline," he said.
Tim Kamps, chair of the Miffland District of Capitol Neighborhoods Inc., said there's a range of views on the project.
"After several neighborhood meetings, there is definitely interest in the affordable housing component; plenty of regret over the loss of longtime Downtown businesses; a desire on the part of many residents for a vibrant and hopefully eclectic mix of local businesses and types in the street-level retail spaces; and concerns about the height along Broom Street," he said.
The redevelopment would be Core Spaces' third big student housing project in Madison, following The Hub, a 313-unit mixed-use project at 437 N. Frances St. that opened in 2015, and The James, a 366-unit mixed-use project that opened at 432 W. Gorham St. in 2017.