Developer seeks zoning change for 577-unit housing project on Far East Side

The neighborhood plan, approved two decades ago, calls for up to eight units of owner-occupied housing per acre on the site, while the development proposal seeks 50.8 units per acre, including 202 efficiencies, 281 one-bedroom- and 94 two-bedroom apartments, the application says.

The current proposal is not consistent with the neighborhood plan or the city's Comprehensive Plan, city Planning Division director Heather Stouder said.

"Our land use actions must follow our Comprehensive Plan," she said. "With the current proposal and plan recommendations, the city could not approve this project absent an amendment to the plan. While we may be able to support greater density than is recommended in that plan, we’re uncertain at this point as to whether this can be supported by public infrastructure. Our thinking on this one is still being developed."

A representative for Interstate Overlook declined comment. Ald. Samba Baldeh, 17th District, whose district includes the site, could not be reached.

The proposal makes more sense than what's in the neighborhood plan, the application says.