A developer wants to demolish a strip mall that holds one of the state’s premier laser tag venues and replace it with a four-story housing project with mostly lower-cost units near West Towne Mall.

Lincoln Avenue Capital of Santa Monica, California, is proposing to raze the strip mall that holds Ultrazone laser tag and other businesses for the four-story housing project offering 60 units — including 51 lower-cost units — at 680 Grand Canyon Drive on the West Side.

The same developer has city approvals for a $192.8 million low-cost housing project with 553 units in two buildings near the former Oscar Mayer property on Madison’s North Side, and to demolish the Fast Forward Skate Center on Verona Road on Madison’s Southwest Side for a roughly $20 million, four-story low-cost housing project with commercial space and underground parking.

Now, Lincoln Avenue Capital is seeking to demolish the gray, 20,280-square-foot strip mall, built on 1.1 acres in 1985, for an L-shaped housing project with a sloped roof, also valued at about $20 million.

The strip mall is home to Ultrazone, KBS Kitchen & Baths, Aerus Electrolux and empty storefronts.

The mall is outdated and needs repairs and updating, Lincoln Avenue Capital’s application to the city says. The site’s 2023 assessment is $1.89 million.

“Under the City’s Odana Area Plan, the site is part of a broader effort to redevelop the area that is primarily a retail and office hub to include a broader mix of uses such as residential and mixed-use developments,” said Kevin McDonell, vice president and regional project partner for Lincoln Avenue Capital.

“In addition to the many nearby retail opportunities, the site is located within a quarter mile of a city park, within a half mile of multiple grocery stores, and under a mile from the public schools,” he said.

Also, the census tract is one of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority’s high-scoring areas of economic opportunity, scoring maximum points as a high-need area based on the shortage of affordable housing when measured against the number of available jobs within the area, McDonell said.

WHEDA also has identified the area as one of the state’s top job centers and job growth areas, he said.

The proposal

The redevelopment would deliver 14 one-bedroom, 31 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom units, and underground parking for 67 vehicles and space for 76 bikes. Fifty-one units would be set aside for those making up to 60% of area median income, or $62,280 for a household of three. Lincoln Avenue Capital has already secured WHEDA low-income housing tax credits to support the project.

The project would provide a “community service facility,” a common area and an exercise room on the first floor.

The community service facility space would provide office and classroom spaces for local nonprofit community partners, McDonell said. “We are excited about the partnership that we’ve formed with the Employment & Training Association to utilize the space and hope to collaborate with additional community partners as well.”

According to the application, a combination of porches and balconies creates a more traditional residential appearance while fitting in with adjacent neighbors, and the project will add significant greenspace to the site compared with the current use. Also, there will be a large grass/greenspace area between the building and the street that will aid with stormwater management and provide a buffer from the street for most of the structure.

The path forward

The future of existing businesses at the site is unclear. Ultrazone management could not be reached for a comment.

“Ultrazone is a popular establishment, and we need more options for youth activities throughout the city,” said Ald. Kristen Slack, 19th District, who represents the area. “I am hopeful that Ultrazone can relocate somewhere in the area, perhaps in a location convenient to even more neighborhoods on the West Side.”

“But ultimately it is the owner’s prerogative to sell the building,” she said. “Given a possible sale, affordable housing, especially affordable three-bedroom units, are desperately needed in Madison. This proposed development is attending to that need, in addition to partnering with a local agency to offer workforce training and support services on-site.”

McDonell said, “It is our hope that the existing tenants will coordinate with the current owner of the property to find new locations for their businesses.”

“We’ve communicated with many of the local brokers in the market with over a million square feet of vacant retail space and they are very hopeful that existing tenants will be in position to find new spaces to move into by next spring,” he said.

The redevelopment proposal requires Plan Commission consideration for both a demolition permit and conditional use approval, with a hearing set for Sept. 18, City Principal Planner Kevin Firchow said.

As staff understands the application, Urban Design Commission and City Council review isn’t required for the land use review, he said.

If approvals are secured, Lincoln Avenue Capital would start construction in the spring of 2024 and complete the project about a year later.

