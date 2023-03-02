A developer is seeking to build a new neighborhood with nearly 900 housing units in a mix of types, commercial uses, parks and green space on 128 acres of rolling farmland next to Pheasant Branch Conservancy in Middleton.

High Road Development Co., of Middleton, is proposing 444 apartment units in multiple buildings, 64 townhouses, 60 cottage homes, 24 two-flat condominiums, eight live-work units, 112 carriage homes and 155 single-family homes for the site north of Middleton Hills between High and Pleasant Branch roads.

The project, called “Redtail Ridge,” includes 36.4 acres of parks and green space —28% of the total site — including dedicated parkland, open space, trails and greenway, protected wetlands and stormwater management facilities.

The developer has won approval for a preliminary plat, and the City Council is set to make a decision on required rezoning on Tuesday. The developer must still submit and get approval for detailed site plans, building plans, landscaping, lighting and stormwater plans.

“Redtail Ridge is located within the planned growth area for the city of Middleton,” said Chad Wuebben, president of High Road Development. “Market factors tell us that Dane County is running far short of needed housing units of varied types and price points. This geographic area is ideal for providing a wide mix of options to the housing supply.”

Jerry Acker, whose family has owned the land for generations, said “it’s time” for a quality housing project. “We know the people who are going to be developing it,” he said. “They’re going to do a great job with it and respect the land.”

The majority of new housing in Middleton over the last decade has been infill multifamily projects, said Abby Attoun, director of planning and community development.

“Like other Dane County communities, Middleton’s growth has not kept pace with the demand for housing,” she said. “While we continue to prioritize growth in developed areas through infill and redevelopment, it is also important to offer a range of housing types to meet different households’ needs. This neighborhood provides additional housing choice in the market by offering more single-family residences and it provides growth for the city in a planned, compact, and sustainable way.”

Ald. Lisa Janairo, whose 6th District includes the site, could not be reached.

‘Missing middle’

The development, featuring a variety of housing types, puts a focus on the “missing middle,” seen as “diverse housing types that blend well into a traditional single-family neighborhood while creating affordability and walkability — options that are in demand in today’s shifting demographic,” Wuebben said.

The housing will range from developer-owned and managed rental apartments to multiple owner-occupied options. The owner-occupied options will range from single-family homes with backyards and front garages to connected townhouses with shared maintenance agreements.

“We believe strongly in creating vibrant communities that offer homes for people at all stages of life — from people just entering the workforce all the way up to retired people wanting to downsize,” Wuebben said. “This mix of housing offers the opportunity for a renter or homeowner to put down roots, invest in their community and have move-up housing options available to them within their same neighborhood when they are ready to do so.”

The project will feature cottage-style homes in pocket neighborhoods, sort of a “neighborhood within a neighborhood,” High Road’s submission to the city says. These housing clusters will feature small-footprint homes with ample front porch space clustered around a shared green with amenities like firepits, gazebos, park shelters and seating areas that encourage community building, it says.

The carriage homes feature a rear garage and a small yard, providing for less yard work and maintenance, Wuebben said, adding, “They provide a more affordable single-family home option.”

In the designated commercial area, there will be live/work commercial condominiums, a communitywide mail and package delivery and pick-up space, and small office opportunities for entrepreneurs and small-business owners.

“The live/work units are homes that include dedicated space for work-from-home buyers or small business owners,” Wuebben said. “Having a dedicated work space is very important in our changing work landscape.”

Commercial spaces will provide for neighborhood-oriented businesses such as a barber shop, nail salon, dog grooming, technology service provider, fitness center, day care, farmers market and more, the submission says.

Parks planned

The property is organized around the natural topography of the land with an emphasis on easy pedestrian and vehicle circulation and stormwater management, the submission says. The site circulation is organized to create a walkable neighborhood with natural connections to neighboring communities, parks and trails, it says.

“Redtail Ridge will feature two community parks and a connected trail network with ample options for outdoor exercise and interaction with neighbors,” Wuebben said. “The interconnected natural corridors provide for responsible stormwater management and create a nature scape that complements our neighbor, the Pheasant Branch Conservancy, nicely. We also extend the existing bike trail through the community, which is a long-standing goal of the city.”

The site will have the highest density to the west along High Road and transition to lower densities to the east, High Road’s submission says.

The proposal is consistent with the Middleton’s Comprehensive Plan 2021 and its intergovernmental agreement with the town of Springfield, Attoun said. “Middleton expects all new neighborhoods to be complete neighborhoods, where residents can walk or bike to meet their daily needs,” she said. “The commercial component of the neighborhood will serve as a gathering place for residents to connect with each other.”

The city is conducting a traffic impact analysis which may result in modifications to the access points within the development and at nearby intersections, she said.

High Road hopes to start construction this spring, anticipates five project phases, and would like to complete the development in six years, Wuebben said.

