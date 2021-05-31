Developer seeks to raze Zor Shriners temple for big housing project on Madison's Far West Side

A developer is proposing to raze the Zor Shriners temple near the Beltline on Madison’s Far West Side for a housing project with 479 units in two buildings and underground parking.

Saturday Properties, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, has filed a request to rezone the Zor Shriner’s property at 575 Zor Shrine Place just west of the West Towne Mall for a project with two buildings, one with 263 apartments and 130 underground parking spaces and the other with 216 apartments and 117 underground parking spots, an application to the city says. The project would also provide 255 surface parking stalls.

“There are few areas within the Beltline to do an apartment development of this size,” Saturday Properties director of development Mark Laverty said. “Adding this many households will also be a big help to the neighboring retailers.”

The western-most portion of the site would be set aside for the potential development of an office building at a later date, the application says.

“We are still looking at a few options,” Laverty said. “It is our hope that these (office building) plans are formalized next summer.”