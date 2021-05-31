Developer seeks to raze Zor Shriners temple for big housing project on Madison's Far West Side

A developer is proposing to raze the Zor Shriners temple near the Beltline on Madison’s Far West Side for a housing project with 479 units in two buildings and underground parking.
Saturday Properties, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, has filed a request to rezone the Zor Shriner’s property at 575 Zor Shrine Place just west of the West Towne Mall for a project with two buildings, one with 263 apartments and 130 underground parking spaces and the other with 216 apartments and 117 underground parking spots, an application to the city says. The project would also provide 255 surface parking stalls.
“There are few areas within the Beltline to do an apartment development of this size,” Saturday Properties director of development Mark Laverty said. “Adding this many households will also be a big help to the neighboring retailers.”
The western-most portion of the site would be set aside for the potential development of an office building at a later date, the application says.
“We are still looking at a few options,” Laverty said. “It is our hope that these (office building) plans are formalized next summer.”
The property currently features the Zor Shriner’s 18,640-square-foot temple, a parking lot and a grassy area on an 8.87-acre site. The Zor Shriners have entered into an agreement with Saturday Properties to sell the site, the application says.
The Zor Shriners will be moving to an unidentified location Downtown, it says. Attempts to reach Zor Shriner officials were not successful.
In its application, Saturday Properties says it believes the project would be a benefit to the city and neighborhood because it would create 479 new apartments to give renters another option in an area with less than 2% vacancy; connect to a planned bike path; provide a public right-of-way for future infrastructure upgrades as outlined in the city’s draft Odana Area Plan; and deliver $1 million in annual property taxes from a currently exempt property and park impact fees totaling $1.86 million when permits are issued for the project.
Amenities would include a fitness room, resort-style pool, “grill and chill” areas, enclosed bike parking, dog run, top-floor lounge with views, workout studio, yard games, hot tub, coworking space, remote working spaces, secure package storage, on-site concierge, residential events and designated move-in/move-out areas, the application says.
“We have been tracking the market for years and still believe there is a big need for more apartments,” Laverty said. “We think a share of the residents will be moving from Downtown. They will like a more convenient commute to all of the jobs in the southwest area of Madison, and still expect the amenities and finish levels they would find in the new buildings Downtown.”
Landscaping and trees surrounding the buildings would provide a sense of privacy and would include many native plant and tree species, according to the application.
Saturday Properties has not yet submitted a land-use application with architectural and design plans.
Ald. Nikki Conklin, 9th District, who represents the site, could not be reached for comment.
The developer would acquire the property and start construction by December, the application says. Construction would take place over two phases — the first consisting of an east building taking 16 months to construct, and construction of a west building beginning in fall 2022 and opening in spring 2024, according to the application.