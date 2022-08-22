Developer seeks to raze Fast Forward Skate Center for $20 million housing project

A developer is proposing to demolish the Fast Forward Skate Center on Verona Road on Madison's Southwest Side — the city's lone roller rink — for a roughly $20 million, four-story low-cost housing project with commercial space and underground parking.

But the operations manager at still-open Fast Forward is scouting locations to open a new roller skating and roller hockey rink in the Madison area.

Lincoln Avenue Capital of Santa Monica, California, is proposing to raze the 29,905-square-foot structure that's hosted roller skating and blading at 4649 Verona Road for three decades. The four-story redevelopment would provide 70 apartments, exercise and community rooms, 1,200 square feet of commercial space to be used by the Latino Academy for education and job training, and underground and enclosed parking for 79 vehicles.

The current building was constructed as a bowling center in 1963 and remodeled into the roller skating rink in 1991, the city assessor's website says. It has an assessed value of $742,000 for 2022.

The development proposal includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with 59 of the units set aside for those making no more than 60% of the Dane County area median income, or $62,280 for a household of three. The U-shaped building would include a grassy, landscaped courtyard with seating for residents and a fenced-in dog run.

"The site is situated at one of the highest points in the area and will offer some nice views looking down toward Odana Hills," regional project partner Kevin McDonell said. "The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority has also identified the area as one of the state’s top job centers, and the surrounding Verona Road corridor is home to thousands of jobs that need nearby high-quality workforce housing that is affordable."

McDonell said he hopes the project can be a model for the value that partnerships such as the one between Lincoln Avenue Capital and the Latino Academy can bring to workforce housing projects throughout the state.

A new skating locale

Justin Alling, operations manager at Fast Forward for the past eight years, started playing roller hockey there when he was just 8 years old and has worked at the rink for 23 years. He is looking to open a new roller skating rink under the name Mad Town Skate elsewhere in the Madison area. John Mangold, who owns the Fast Forward building and business, is not involved with Mad Town Skate, Alling said.

At the beginning of the development process, Lincoln Avenue Capital did an analysis to see whether a modern skating rink could fit into the housing project, but found it was financially infeasible, McDonell said, noting that the company continues to work with Alling to identify possible sites.

The city deserves a properly maintained skating rink with a passionate on-site owner that's open daily for public skating, group events, birthdays, youth and adult roller hockey, and a monthly subscription program for frequent skaters, Alling said. Currently, Fast Forward is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday and also hosts roller hockey, roller derby practices and private events.

"It's back to pre-pandemic levels," he said. "There's definitely a need and want in our community."

A roller skating rink can be open all day, every day with full-time staff, just like bowling alleys, mini golf and other recreational attractions, he said.

But so far, it's been a challenge to locate a large, affordable, warehouse-style building that's suitable, Alling said. "We've had options to look at other areas," he said. "But we want to keep it in Dane County and available to the people of Madison."

Land-use decisions

The Plan Commission will consider Lincoln Avenue Capital's requests to demolish the building and a conditional use for the new structure on Aug. 29.

"There are multiple features of interest in this project; it brings a combination of affordability and market-rate housing options and it also partners with the Latino Academy, a nonprofit organization that is already engaged with students from the Allied community," said Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole, 10th District, who represents the area where the project would be located.

Representatives of the Allied-Dunn's Marsh Neighborhood Association could not be immediately reached.

If land-use approvals are secured, the developer hopes to start construction next spring and complete the project in the spring of 2024.