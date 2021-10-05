Developer seeks to raze eight Downtown buildings for $50 million, 12-story housing project

The existing buildings, all student rentals, contain about 50 student rental units and were built in the early 1900s, with the exception of one structure constructed in 1980s, Korte said. The structures have no historic value, he said.

The new structure would feature a parking garage for 110 to 120 vehicles and 281 bike spaces plus a lobby and small coffee bar on the first floor, apartments with a range of one to five bedrooms, and a clubroom, fitness room, sauna, and study lounge on the 12th floor, plans show. The project would offer between 525 and 540 bedrooms.

"Anyone can live in the apartments, but the marketing will target undergraduate students, graduate students, and young professionals," Korte said.

Subtext would seek no public financial support for the project, and it would not include lower-cost housing units, he said.

"The market for new student housing shows no end in sight," Verveer said. "It's still a very hot market. I just wish some of it was low-cost housing.

"At first glance, the proposal seems to be consistent with all aspects of the zoning," he said. But neighbors are still likely to raise concerns about affordability and sustainability, he said.