In another change for the city's funkiest thoroughfare, a Madison developer is proposing to demolish the long-standing Red Caboose Child Care Center on Williamson Street for a roughly $12 million, three- to five-story housing and commercial project.

John Fontain, Inc. is seeking to raze the building at 654 Williamson St. on the Near East Side for the new structure that would provide 46 apartments, 2,656 square feet of commercial space, and 48 structured parking spaces.

Nonprofit Red Caboose, which has operated at its current site for 50 years, is moving later this year to a $14.5 million, four-story, 93,000-square-foot building nearing completion at 2340 Winnebago St. on the East Side that it will share with nonprofit housing provider Movin' Out. That project will provide 20,000 square feet of space on the first floor for child care and 38 housing units on the top three floors, including 32 units for those with low incomes.

"It's a great opportunity," said Brandon Cook, owner of John Fontain, Inc. "It's a great location. Red Caboose is moving to a new location. I'm doing a project a block away on Williamson Street. It's kind of up my alley."

Cook, who is completing a redevelopment of the former Madison Teachers Inc. site at 821 Williamson St., said the new redevelopment site is near bus service, the state Capitol and access to all of Williamson Street's many offerings.

The proposed building, in the Third Lake Ridge Historic District, would be three stories along Williamson Street and then step back and transition to five stories, Cook's submission to the city says.

The existing structure dates to 1922, which puts it within the period of significance for the historic district, but the structure has undergone significant changes over time so that there are no longer historic materials present on the exterior, city preservation planner Heather Bailey said.

"It's been stripped of its historic character," Cook said.

The proposed design addresses the general size, rhythm, materials and ornamentation in the immediate vicinity, as well as the historic district as a whole, Cook's submission says. But the building also would be a modern structure with complimentary details and materials, it says.

"There's kind of a history of density in the area," Cook said. "(The site) is not backed up to a residential area. It's commercial behind it."

The building would offer 14 studios, 23 one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom apartments marketed to professionals with a community room on the third floor. It would include no lower-cost units. The first floor would offer 2,656 square feet of commercial space for a business such as a cafe or salon, with parking at the first floor and basement levels. It would have 56 bike stalls.

"It provides needed housing," Cook said. "In a historic district, it's hard to find spots for new housing."

The building, which has served many people over time, has become outdated and in need of major repairs and updates, Cook's submission says. It has sentimental value but is not a landmark, is not of uncommon or unusual design or method of construction and meets criteria for demolition, it says.

Positive reception

So far, the proposal has been well received by the neighborhood.

The Marquette Neighborhood Association's Preservation and Development Committee "appreciated the opportunity to turn the site into housing and keep that corner active and lively," committee chair Eric Hamilton said. "We liked the developer's plan to not bundle parking costs with rent, which could offer lower costs to residents who don't own a car and take advantage of the alternative transportation options in our neighborhood."

Also, "we were excited that the plan calls for preparing an 8-foot-wide terrace, which would accommodate canopy trees according to the city's new guidelines for tree planting," Hamilton said. "This kind of tree cover means a lot to the neighborhood."

The proposal is consistent with city plans, planner Chris Wells said. The project will need a Certificate of Appropriateness from the Landmarks Commission, a demolition permit to raze the existing building, and a Conditional Use for housing in a mixed-use building, he said.

If approvals are secured, Cook hopes to begin construction in the summer and complete the project in mid-2024.

