Developer seeks to demolish 9 houses for $22 million project near Capitol Square

A developer wants to continue Downtown’s housing surge with a plan to raze nine vintage houses for a roughly $22 million, six-story, mixed-use project on a prominent gateway site blocks from Capitol Square.
The Keller Real Estate Group’s proposal is among the first tests of the city’s new Mifflandia Neighborhood Plan and zoning for the corridor of two- and three-story houses — converted to student dwellings long ago — that aesthetically tie the Bassett and Mifflin neighborhoods that meet along the 400 and 500 blocks of West Washington Avenue.
“The market has been pretty good in Downtown Madison,” David Keller said. “We’re seeing continued interest in people wanting to reside there. It’s a continuation of what’s been going on and we’re excited to be part of it. This is going to be a nice addition to the whole neighborhood.”
Keller is proposing to demolish six houses between 504 and 516 W. Washington Ave. and three more houses between 8 and 14 N. Bassett St. for the six-story, H-shaped structure, which would offer first-floor commercial space at the corner, 103 apartments and 100 structured parking spaces.
“It’s clearly a bold proposal, not only because of its size and scope but also as the first significant project since the Mifflandia Neighborhood Plan was adopted,” said Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represents the area. “Generally, the project fits well with the themes of the neighborhood plan.”
Keller is scheduled to make an informational presentation to a virtual emergency meeting of the city’s Urban Design Commission that will have many agenda items on April 29. A neighborhood meeting is being scheduled.
Special consideration
The city’s Downtown Plan of 2012 singled out the area between West Dayton and West Main streets and North and South Bedford and Broom streets — playfully dubbed Mifflandia — as a place meriting special attention and a separate process for a detailed development concept plan, design standards and implementation strategy. The City Council adopted the Mifflandia Neighborhood Plan in late 2019.
“This is a site we’ve owned for a long time,” Keller said. “We have been waiting for the city to complete the Mifflandia planning process. The plan is done. Our plan meets it 99%.”
In its key recommendations, the plan recommends mixed-use, four-story buildings with two more stories if upper floors step back, and using building setbacks from the sidewalk and step backs on upper floors to keep streets pedestrian-friendly but allow density.
The proposed six-story building includes brick on the four lower stories and a lightweight metal panel on the upper stories, which are stepped back. The size of the lot led to the H-shaped floor plan that creates two open courtyard roof terraces, Keller’s submission to the city says. The H-shape also creates two separate masses along West Washington Avenue.
The project would have about 2,500 square feet of commercial space at the corner of West Washington Avenue and North Bassett Street, 103 apartments ranging from studios to three-bedroom units, a community room with kitchen and exercise room, and terraces. The structure would have 37 vehicle parking spaces and 45 bicycle spaces on the first floor and one level of underground parking with 67 vehicle spaces and 36 bike spaces.
The corner of the building is designed to allow for a retail or a dining establishment, like a traditional neighborhood corner gathering place, coffee shop, tavern or restaurant, but no decisions have been made about a tenant, Keller said.
An initial concept didn’t meet the neighborhood plan’s standards for building setbacks and step backs, but a revised proposal does so, the development team says.
Upside seen
The neighborhood plan also identifies historical and cultural assets. The nine buildings to be demolished are not among the structures identified for preservation.
“They’re old,” Keller said. “They’ve been student rentals for 50 years. They’re energy hogs. There’s no information about any of them being historic. They are past their useful life.”
“In general, at this very early stage in the process, given our acute need to build more housing, particularly in areas that can accommodate greater density, and especially given the Keller family’s longstanding history in the Downtown rental market, I see the proposal very positively,” said Tim Kamps, chairman of Capitol Neighborhoods Inc.’s Miffland District.
Still, Verveer expects the neighborhood will have concerns about the loss of relatively affordable housing.
If approvals are secured, Keller hopes to begin construction in the fall and complete the project in the spring of 2022.
