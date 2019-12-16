Developer scales back plans for controversial South Park Street project

A developer is offering a downsized proposal for the site that holds the Jade Garden restaurant and adjacent properties that seeks to address neighborhood concerns about building heights on fast-evolving South Park Street.

Walter Wayne Development, based in Madison and Rochelle, Illinois, has a purchase agreement with owner Sue Jiang to buy the properties, which include the Jade Garden and three other properties, to develop a three-story, mixed-use project that would offer 2,600 square feet of first-floor commercial space, 44 apartments, 40 enclosed or underground parking spaces and 19 surface spaces.

The building would have an exercise room on the first floor and a community room and deck. The site is located between Emerson Street and the Amstar gas station at 1129 S. Park St.

The developer held an initial neighborhood meeting last week and is expected to make formal submissions to the city for land use approvals early next year.

"I believe there's a demand for market-rate housing on South Park Street," said Dave Diamond, president of Walter Wayne. "I think the neighborhood has been in favor of a project, but a project of the right size and design. I think we've responded to the concerns of the neighborhood and hoping it fits well."