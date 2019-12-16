Developer scales back plans for controversial South Park Street project

A developer is offering a downsized proposal for the site that holds the Jade Garden restaurant and adjacent properties that seeks to address neighborhood concerns about building heights on fast-evolving South Park Street.
Walter Wayne Development, based in Madison and Rochelle, Illinois, has a purchase agreement with owner Sue Jiang to buy the properties, which include the Jade Garden and three other properties, to develop a three-story, mixed-use project that would offer 2,600 square feet of first-floor commercial space, 44 apartments, 40 enclosed or underground parking spaces and 19 surface spaces.
The building would have an exercise room on the first floor and a community room and deck. The site is located between Emerson Street and the Amstar gas station at 1129 S. Park St.
The developer held an initial neighborhood meeting last week and is expected to make formal submissions to the city for land use approvals early next year.
"I believe there's a demand for market-rate housing on South Park Street," said Dave Diamond, president of Walter Wayne. "I think the neighborhood has been in favor of a project, but a project of the right size and design. I think we've responded to the concerns of the neighborhood and hoping it fits well."
But he stressed, "We are at the beginning stages of this."
Bay Creek Neighborhood Association members who've seen the proposal could not be reached for comment.
Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who posted information about the project on his city website page on Monday, saying in the posting that, so far, it has been "well-received," also could not be reached.
In 2016, Jiang proposed a five-story, mixed-use project, and it later evolved to an $8 million, four-story project with 8,762 square feet of commercial space, 38 apartments, and 29 enclosed and 24 surface parking spaces. The neighborhood voiced concerns about shadows and other issues from a structure they feared would loom over their homes, and the project stalled.
The existing buildings are commercial spaces with tenants who have short-term leases, Diamond said.
Generally, neighbors say three stories are most appropriate on the east side of the street, where single-family homes are closest to commercial lots fronting the thoroughfare. Four stories or taller fit better on the west side, with stepped down stories to residential areas.
The city's Comprehensive Plan has a Neighborhood Mixed Use designation, which generally calls for two to four stories. The Bay Creek and South Madison neighborhood plans have no additional height recommendations, city planner Colin Punt said.
The current zoning is "traditional shopping street," which allows heights of three stories, though additional height may be allowed as a conditional use, Punt said. Urban Design District 7 requires all new buildings be at least two stories, and recommends they generally be limited to four stories, although two additional floors may be allowed, he said.
Broadly, the neighborhood association is seeking a good balance between the developer's needs, the plans to remake South Park Street and how projects impact the neighborhood, spokesperson Carrie Rothburd said.
If city approvals are secured, Walter Wayne would hope to begin construction in the spring or summer, Diamond said.