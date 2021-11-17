Developer revises plans for big redevelopment that saves historic Wonder Bar

In late July, the Plan Commission unanimously voted to stall the project, with members supportive of the additional housing but objecting to the demolition of the Wonder Bar. Some were opposed to the scale of the project, but others thought the increased density was needed. The commission denied McGrath's application in a way that the developer could soon come back with a revised proposal.

The new proposal features the 12-story building with a mix of one- two- and three-bedroom units. The housing would be atop four levels of parking and three stories of commercial/office space.

"There have been substantial changes primarily in the scale of the project and how it is accessed," McGrath said. "Our height has been reduced from 18 stories to 12 stories, which complies with the (draft) South Madison Plan. The other major change is we are preserving the Wonder Bar Building by relocating it on-site."

"Currently I anticipate the project will be 100% market rate (housing), but we will explore affordable units as we pursue different financing options for the project," McGrath said.

The project offers 18,808 square feet of commercial space, including a three-story space on the eastern part of the property, 1,241 square feet at the center of the structure's frontage to East Olin Avenue, plus the 3,358-square-foot Wonder Bar.