Developer revises biggest piece of full-block project on East Washington Avenue

Due to market changes driven by COVID-19, a developer is dramatically revising the look and use of the biggest piece of a multi-phase project on the 900 block of East Washington Avenue across the street from Breese Stevens Field on the Near East Side.

Curt Brink, who won city approvals for a glassy, 11-story, 230,000-square-foot mixed-use tower with first floor commercial space and offices above at 929 E. Washington Ave. in May 2019, is dropping that plan in favor of a 14-story tower with first floor commercial space, less office space and housing.

“It would have been hard to get the (original) building started,” Brink said. The pandemic “really changed the office market.”

The new proposal, which would offer 95,797 square feet of commercial and office space and 105 apartments, would abandon the glassy exterior for a design that’s influenced by the historic, brick Kleuter building, now Hotel Indigo, 901 E. Washington Ave., as well as the historic industrial nature of the East Rail Corridor.

Brink said he looked to adapt the glass design to the new use but didn’t want to offer housing without balconies. The location, near Breese Stevens Field, a grocery store, the coming bus rapid transit line, bike paths, and cultural and restaurant offerings, is attractive to residential and commercial use, he said.

“You’re right in the middle of everything,” he said.

The revised proposal for the vacant, 1.1-acre site would become the final piece of the ambitious Archipelago Village project rising in the 900 block of the booming East Washington Avenue corridor. Brink credited the city for launching a planning process for the corridor in the mid-2000s that engaged owners, neighborhoods, elected officials and others and produced conditions and a vision for growth.

“The city got it right,” he said. “It really is a dynamic street that organically grew.”

Already, Brink and major investors Jim and Marlene Korb, have renovated the five-story, brick-façade Kleuter Building, and constructed a contemporary, five-floor structure next door to create the 144-room Hotel Indigo at the corner of East Washington and South Paterson Street.

Brink recently completed a five-story, 92,000-square-foot office building to house the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority at 902-908 E. Main St., and a 390-space parking garage in the middle of the block to serve various elements of the overall development.

City review

The city is now reviewing Brink’s proposal for an 11-story building with 37 condominiums and 5,800 square feet of first-floor commercial space at an empty lot at 920 E. Main St. Brink is considering future reuse of the Telephone Co. building, 946 E. Main St., likely for more commercial space.

The new proposal for 929 E. Washington Ave. still has a substantial amount of employment space along with other employment uses on the block. The zoning, once calling for employment uses on that side of the thoroughfare, was modified in 2020 to allow a mix of uses on the block.

“I didn’t want to go all residential,” Brink said, adding that he has good interest from office tenants for the 95,000 square feet of space that can be designed to suit a post-pandemic workforce with modern heating and air conditioning features.

Instead of glass, the main materials for the building will be a red-brown brick with black metal accents. The setback and step back requirements create a building with a terrace on the sixth floor overlooking the street and Breese Stevens Field. The first floor of the building along East Washington Avenue is designed to allow retail, commercial or restaurant space that will activate the street front. A slightly raised outdoor terrace is provided for outdoor seating, bike parking and plantings.

A large green/purple roof on the 6th floor above the parking structure, approved as part of the 920 E. Main St. building, along with a second green/purple roof on the ninth floor at 929 E. Washington Ave. will provide outdoor recreation and green space for the tenants as well as stormwater retention and management.

The new proposal will add on to the existing phase one parking structure that is shared with the other buildings on the block including the coming condominiums at 920 E. Main St., the offices at 908 E. Main St. and Hotel Indigo. The completed parking structure will have about 747 vehicle stalls, including about 360 spaces to be allotted for the building at 929 E. Washington Ave.

‘Much to like’

Ald. Brian Benford, 6th District, who represents the site, said there’s much to like about the revised proposal. He said Brink engaged with the Marquette Neighborhood Association and showed foresight to add housing to help meet demands amid uncertainties in the COVID-19 economy.

“The Brinks have built wonderful buildings that maintain the historic integrity of the neighborhood and this project will add to this legacy,” Benford said.

The Marquette Neighborhood Association has passed a resolution to support the proposal.

Brink is scheduled to make an informational proposal to the city’s Urban Design Commission on Feb. 9.

If approvals are secured, the project is scheduled to start construction in the fall of 2022 and be completed and occupied by spring of 2024.

