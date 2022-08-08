Developer revises $150 million housing proposal for big farm on the North Side

After being denied twice by the City Council, a developer has revised plans for a minimum $150 million project with housing, commercial space, parkland, agricultural and open space at a large swath of farmland on Madison's North Side.

Green Street Development Group of St. Louis, Missouri, is now proposing a rezoning for 76 single-family lots; commercial space on 7.2 acres; 10.2 acres for agriculture; 1.6 acres of park space; 3.5 acres of open space for nearby Lake View Elementary School, and land for stormwater management at the 63.6-acre Raemisch Farm site between North Sherman and Packers avenues.

The proposal has been controversial due to the loss of agricultural land and because some contend new residents at the property would be subjected to unhealthy levels of noise from U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jets to be stationed at Truax Field starting in 2023.

In the revised plans, Green Street reduced single-family lots by 23 to 76 and the 10.2-acre portion of the site along Sherman Avenue would be retained as undeveloped agricultural land.

"We have continued to refine our proposed plan to address items that have been raised," said Joel Oliver, Green Street's managing director and senior vice president.

Oliver said the city's stance has also evolved on housing in the area potentially impacted by F-35 noise. The council, he noted, recently approved a nonprofit's plan for a $70 million low-cost housing project to replace a sprawling, vacant former Bimbo Bakeries USA property at 3401 E. Washington Ave. on the East Side. Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp.'s project will create 245 subsidized apartments in four buildings, commercial space, a small park and parking, and use special construction measures to insulate units in anticipation of the F-35s.

Green Street will do the same, Oliver said. "As we promised before, we will work with city staff to ensure that appropriate sound mitigation efforts are taken," he said.

In late February, the council voted 14-6 against Green Street's proposal to bring 96 single-family houses, several multifamily buildings, parkland and other development to the site. Before the meeting, neighbors filed a "protest petition" against the proposed development contending residents of the property would be subjected to unhealthy levels of noise from F-35s. The petition forced a supermajority vote, but the council declined to give even a simple majority.

At that meeting, some council members also expressed a desire to see urban agriculture remain at the site and spoke in favor of farmland preservation in general.

In August 2021, the council rejected the same proposal from Green Street on a 15-2 vote, largely to give a council work group time to consider concerns about future noise from the F-35s. But members of that work group ultimately signaled they wouldn't seek to prohibit new housing within a certain area around the airport. Instead, members said it's best to ask developers to include soundproofing in new housing in the area and noted that the city could require mitigation for housing that seeks city financial support.

The Plan Commission twice recommended approval of Green Street's proposals for a preliminary plat and zoning changes, finding the proposals consistent with the city's Comprehensive Plan. The council rejected Green Street's plans in a way to allow the request to be refiled at any time.

"What we are proposing is a huge investment in the North Side of Madison that will give a variety of housing options at a variety of price points," Oliver said. "We are following the neighborhood and community plans while also going above and beyond by maintaining ag land and still donating land back to Lakeview School for their outdoor classroom."

Farmland preservation

As Green Street's proposal moves forward, Alds. Tag Evers and Yannette Figueroa Cole on Aug. 2 introduced a resolution to establish a Farmland Preservation Taskforce. The resolution was introduced "by title only," which means detailed text will come later. Evers and Figueroa Cole could not be immediately reached.

"Our understanding is that not much information is currently available on the (task force) proposal," Oliver said. "But we do not believe that it is an issue. Our proposed plan follows the city's neighborhood plan."

When Green Street's previous proposal was before the council earlier this year, the joint Madison Food Policy Council and Dane County Food Council issued a four-page memo asking the council to reject the developer's proposal and keep the land in agriculture zoning.

The memo said farmland preservation is a stated goal of city plans; there's a demonstrated community demand for agricultural production land; the acres are near existing or planned food businesses and would be a vital addition to the Northside Food Innovation District.

Jet noise

In 2020, the Raemisch Farm Work Group formed because of neighborhood concern about the health and safety of future residents living so close to damaging noise levels from F-35s.

"We are opposed to constructing new housing on any of the Raemisch Farm as long as F-35s are in the picture," Marsha Cannon, a member of the citizens' work group said of Green Street's latest proposal on Monday.

"We applaud the acreage designated for addition to the school forest, smaller lots, and open space at the center of the plat," she said. "However, Green Street continues to disregard the F-35 issue which has been pointed out to them many times. We feel the best and highest use for Raemisch Farm is urban agriculture."

Ald. Charles Myadze, 18th District, who represents the site, has scheduled an online neighborhood meeting for 6 p.m., Aug. 17. He could not be reached for comment.

The revised proposal is being reviewed by city agencies and is currently set to go to the Plan Commission on Aug. 29. The commission will make a recommendation to the council on the rezoning and preliminary plat requests with a council decision as soon as Sept. 6.

"We view the development process as a partnership with the city and look forward to providing this great new development to Madison," Oliver said. Green Street would like to start the project in the second quarter of 2023, he said.