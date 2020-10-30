Developer reduces height, changes design of Judge Doyle Square hotel

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Stone House design for the apartments retained the curve, but with a design that featured glass, metal and balconies. The new public garage is already open and the apartments should be completed by the summer of 2021.

Beitler's revised proposal for the Government East block, now well below the Capitol View Height Preservation Limit, creates two curving guest room masses separate by a vertical slot of glass with windows, an application to the city says. The street facing mass has more glazing and floats above first floor lobby glass while the northeast facing mass anchors the building to the ground and has a more solid appearance with punched windows, it says.

The building is pulled away from the corners on Pinckney Street at both Doty and Wilson streets to create inviting outdoor spaces that will be activated by the hotel. The proposal includes no vehicle parking with guests expected to use the public garage across the street, but it does include a dedicated bike parking room.

The Beitler development team is scheduled to make an informational presentation to the Urban Design Commission at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.