Developer reduces height, changes design of Judge Doyle Square hotel

A developer is offering a shorter, less-flashy design for a centerpiece hotel for the $175 million Judge Doyle Square project Downtown.
Beitler Real Estate Services of Chicago, which initially proposed a 12-story, shimmering, glass-sheathed building to rise on the 200 block of South Pinckney Street, is now offering a nine-story structure that retains a curved shape facing the street but abandons the dominant glass for a mix of metal panels and glass and some masonry at the base.
Despite the reduced height, the hotel will still have roughly 260 rooms and other amenities including a first-floor lobby with bar, restaurant, and meeting spaces.
The design is intended to better complement the first phase of Judge Doyle Square -- 161 apartments by Stone House Development above commercial space and parking -- that is rising across the street, the city's project manager said.
The Beitler team is trying to accomplish two things: lower the profile of the tower, which has positive cost implications, and offer a design that better matches the character of the building under construction by Stone House, city project manager George Austin said. Beitler is able to slightly increase the number of rooms by making the building thicker and using a different style of room, Austin said.
The development team could not be reached for comment. Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represents the site, also could not be reached.
Much earlier, the city chose Beitler to do a redevelopment that would bring a hotel to serve Monona Terrace, apartments, commercial space and parking on blocks that hold the landmark Madison Municipal Building and aged Government East parking garage, which is now being demolished. Beitler then unveiled a bold design with curved, glass-sheathed towers on each side of Pinckney Street.
But the sides had disputes, and in January 2019 the City Council approved paying Beitler $700,000 to give up rights on the Municipal Building block. The city then issued a new request for proposals and eventually chose Stone House to build the $40 million apartment building above a city project that includes a $50.4 million structure with 560-space underground parking garage, first-floor commercial space with bike center, and two floors of parking with 148 more spaces above the commercial space on the Municipal Building block.
The Stone House design for the apartments retained the curve, but with a design that featured glass, metal and balconies. The new public garage is already open and the apartments should be completed by the summer of 2021.
Beitler's revised proposal for the Government East block, now well below the Capitol View Height Preservation Limit, creates two curving guest room masses separate by a vertical slot of glass with windows, an application to the city says. The street facing mass has more glazing and floats above first floor lobby glass while the northeast facing mass anchors the building to the ground and has a more solid appearance with punched windows, it says.
The building is pulled away from the corners on Pinckney Street at both Doty and Wilson streets to create inviting outdoor spaces that will be activated by the hotel. The proposal includes no vehicle parking with guests expected to use the public garage across the street, but it does include a dedicated bike parking room.
The Beitler development team is scheduled to make an informational presentation to the Urban Design Commission at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
After the presentation, Beitler is expected to file a formal application to alter already approved plans, which will require new approvals from the Urban Design and Plan commissions and City Council, Austin said. Under an agreement with the city, the developer must begin construction of the hotel by December 2021, but "hopefully sooner," he said.
Under the agreement, Beitler still must begin a final phase of the Judge Doyle Square project that features more apartments by December 2022, Austin said.
