A developer is forging plans for a roughly $117 million neighborhood with multiple housing types, commercial and open spaces on 35 acres of rolling farmland and wooded areas on the Far East Side.

Wangard Partners of Milwaukee hopes to construct multi-family housing and mixed-use buildings with a total 500 units, and commercial buildings at the corner of Hoepker and Portage Roads. The site is roughly between Token Creek County Park, American Center and Dane County Regional Airport.

The proposal, still being refined, would be the first to come under the sweeping Pumpkin Hollow Neighborhood Development Plan covering 2,192 developed and undeveloped acres that was approved in 2008 and amended in 2019.

"We've been looking at this site for several years," Stewart Wangard said. "It's in the path of growth."

The site is a short distance from American Center and UW Health facilities, the airport and amenities in the City of Sun Prairie, Wangard said.

Mix of housing types

The project, to be built in phases over five years, would offer four distinct housing types:

Four, two-story townhouse buildings with a total 28 units

Two, two-story stacked flats with individual entrances and a total 52 units

Nine, four-story apartment buildings with a total 360 units

Two, four-story mixed-use buildings with a total 60 units

The parking would offer a combination of attached garages and underground spaces.

The two mixed-use buildings at the corner of Hoepker and Portage roads would offer a combined 15,000 square feet of commercial space and there would be more commercial space amid stormwater drainage areas along Hopeker Road.

The commercial space likely would offer restaurants and services businesses, Wangard said.

The development also would provide a clubhouse/community center with meeting space and kitchen for residents and neighborhood groups. Residents would be able to use clubhouse facilities in Wangard's other projects. Wangard owns or has developed multiple projects in Wisconsin.

About 40% of the project site would be devoted to open space, either through green and park spaces, natural wooded areas or stormwater management. The development would have a new interior road system served by traffic calming measures such as crosswalks, bump outs or medians.

Ambitious neighborhood plan

The project generally conforms to the Pumpkin Hollow Neighborhood Development Plan, Wangard said.

The larger planning area is generally bounded by I-39-90-94, the present or future limits of the village of DeForest, Highway 19, the northern segment of Portage Road and The American Center. It covers about 2,192 acres, including roughly 753 acres that are developed, public parkland or other preserved open spaces, and 1,278 acres are undeveloped, vacant and agricultural lands. The remaining 161 acres are street rights-of-way.

The lands covered by the plan are either in the city or town of Burke.

"No projects have been formally submitted in Pumpkin Hollow to date," City Planner Tim Parks said. "That plan got adopted right before the Great Recession and it took a while before interest in that area built back up."

The fact that the water and sewer are not in the planning area yet also has slowed development interest, Parks said. A sanitary sewer impact fee district will be created after at least one approved development proposal.

Wangard soon will submit requests for preliminary plat and a rezoning, to be reviewed by the Plan Commission and approved by the City Council, Parks said. Both requests will be reviewed against recommendations in the neighborhood development plan.

At the moment, there are areas of their proposal that need to be refined to better reflect the vision for that property in the neighborhood development plan, but city staff continue to work with the project team, Parks said.

If approvals are secured, Wangard would like to start construction in early 2024, with initial units opening in the spring of 2025.

Close Rylee Huebbe, of Middleton, left, with her mom, Kristen, and a family friend, Kennedy Carpenter, 7, of Sun Prairie, right, indulge in cotton candy from Lily’s Magical Treats during Thursday's first Madison Night Market of the season on State Street. Marlene Patiño Quinto, of Madison, left, performs traditional Colombian dance with Tanya Jaiswal, at back, a UW-Madison graduate student from India, and Jasmin Melo-Salas, of Madison, as the group CumbiaCachaca performs at Lisa Link Peace Park during Thursday's Madison Night Market. Pedestrians fill State Street for the first Madison Night Market of the season. The event featuring dozens of vendors, along with musical and dance performances, returns the second Thursday of each month through October. Local musician Becca Murray performs on State Street during last week's Madison Night Market. Eric De Los Santos, of Madison, plays the marimba near the food vendors during the first Madison Night Market of the season in Madison. Adarah Yde, 2, of Madison, digs in to some ice cream during the first Madison Night Market of the season on State Street in Madison. Event attendees check out the Dolce Home booth during the first Madison Night Market of the season on State Street in Madison. Shoppers browse the Love U Candle booth during the Madison Night Market. Photos: Scenes from the 2023 Madison Night Market See all that made the first Madison Night Market of 2023 come alive. Rylee Huebbe, of Middleton, left, with her mom, Kristen, and a family friend, Kennedy Carpenter, 7, of Sun Prairie, right, indulge in cotton candy from Lily’s Magical Treats during Thursday's first Madison Night Market of the season on State Street. Marlene Patiño Quinto, of Madison, left, performs traditional Colombian dance with Tanya Jaiswal, at back, a UW-Madison graduate student from India, and Jasmin Melo-Salas, of Madison, as the group CumbiaCachaca performs at Lisa Link Peace Park during Thursday's Madison Night Market. Pedestrians fill State Street for the first Madison Night Market of the season. The event featuring dozens of vendors, along with musical and dance performances, returns the second Thursday of each month through October. Local musician Becca Murray performs on State Street during last week's Madison Night Market. Eric De Los Santos, of Madison, plays the marimba near the food vendors during the first Madison Night Market of the season in Madison. Adarah Yde, 2, of Madison, digs in to some ice cream during the first Madison Night Market of the season on State Street in Madison. Event attendees check out the Dolce Home booth during the first Madison Night Market of the season on State Street in Madison. Shoppers browse the Love U Candle booth during the Madison Night Market.