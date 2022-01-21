Developer proposes to raze warehouse for hotel in Tenney-Lapham neighborhood

In a change from hotels that dot Madison's main thoroughfares, a prominent developer is proposing a modest-sized hotel designed for longer stays that will be tucked into one of the city's long-established neighborhoods on the Near East Side.
McGrath Property Group, which has done many projects in the city, and partners are proposing to demolish a one-story warehouse for a three-story hotel with 52 to 55 rooms, a public cafe, and underground parking at 609 E. Dayton St. in the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood. The project would also preserve and restore a house at 616 E. Mifflin St.
The "Dayton Hotel" would offer apartment-style accommodations and appeal to business and other travelers with longer stays than at traditional hotels, McGrath says. The rooms will be larger than a traditional hotel room and have small kitchens and in-room laundry.
"Madison needs more diverse types of accommodations for people visiting our city," said Michael Metzger, McGrath's director of development. "Many travelers are looking for accommodations that are more connected to their communities, a reason why the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood is such an exciting location for this project. We believe the hotel will also be an amenity for the area residents, allowing them to welcome family and friends to experience their community in a way similar to how they do."
To place a hotel in a neighborhood is rare, with the most recent example being the three-story Marquette Hotel at 414 S. Baldwin St. in the Marquette Neighborhood, city planner Colin Punt said.
The area surrounding the site features mostly two- and three-story housing. The brick, 6,381-square-foot H.E. Reynolds Warehouse and Garage to be demolished was constructed in 1929 with additions in 1950 and 1956.
"The design of the (hotel) maintains neighborhood integrity and fits in with the character and density of the surrounding homes and buildings," Metzger said. "The overall building design, site layout, project scale, and material selection were all thoughtfully chosen to integrate the project into the fabric of the surrounding neighborhood."
The current plan incorporates a ground-level café on Dayton Street that will be an amenity for the hotel and neighborhood, and, being located on the Mifflin Street Bike Boulevard, the hotel plans to have bikes for hotel guest use, he said.
The land for the proposed hotel is currently zoned Traditional Employment, meaning a hotel would require conditional use approval, Punt said. The proposal would also require a demolition permit for the existing warehouse and the lots would need to be combined with a certified survey map. The demolition permit and conditional use are Plan Commission approvals, while the map needs City Council approval, he said.
The zoning allows for five stories, but we felt this was not appropriate given the location and scale of the surrounding buildings, Metzger said.
Ald. Brian Benford, 6th District, who began representing the site after the city's Jan. 1 redistricting, said he is approaching the proposal "with an open mind." He said he has received a few emails concerned about the existing building and parking.
Regarding traffic, visitors aren’t as likely to use a car due to the proximity of amenities, restaurants, and attractions that are all within walking distance, and there is excellent access to public transportation, including the future Bus Rapid Transit station located at Blair Street and East Washington Avenue, Metzger said.
Benford has scheduled an online neighborhood meting on the project for 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.
The project will be run as an independent neighborhood hotel, and McGrath is working through the process of hiring a management partner that fits our vision for this project, Metzger said. McGrath hopes to start construction in July 2022 and open in summer of 2023.
