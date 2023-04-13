In another early proposal under the city’s sweeping Odana Area Plan, a developer wants to demolish a two-story office building for a $30 million, five-story, mixed-income housing project off Mineral Point Road near West Towne Mall.

MSP Real Estate of Mendota Heights, Minnesota, is proposing to raze the 19,520-square-foot office building at 426 S. Yellowstone Drive for the five-story building with 147 apartments, 750 square feet of commercial space, and structured parking.

The Odana Area Plan, approved in September 2021, paints a vision for housing and mixed-use developments in a 1,044-acre area roughly bordered by the Beltline, Mineral Point Road and University Research Park.

Historically, heavy single-use retail and single-use office space along with large parking lots have been developed in this area, said Alyssa Klecker, development associate for MSP Real Estate and Heritage Senior Living.

“The (Odana Area Plan) recognizes a need for more residential development, including affordable and/or rental housing, along with mixed-use development to transition this area to a pedestrian-friendly, vibrant community,” Klecker said. “This site is also currently located within the city’s targeted area map for affordable housing funds as the city is encouraging the construction of new affordable housing units in this area.”

MSP’s proposal calls for 10 efficiencies, 65 one-bedroom, 62 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom units. Of the 147 units, 87 would be priced at market rate and 60 would be for those with lower incomes.

“This site provides a great location for employment opportunities at all levels and access to transit,” Klecker said. “This site will also benefit from the future Bus Rapid Transit route that the city is investing in. Additionally, there are many schools for all ages within a one-mile radius of the site for children to easily get to and from school. Grocery stores, along with other various services, are also located nearby.”

The commercial space would be located at the corner of South Yellowstone Drive and Grand Teton Plaza. Anesis Therapy, a Black-owned, state-certified clinic that provides mental health, substance abuse and case management services will occupy the space, Klecker said.

The building would have 76 structured parking spaces underground and at the center of the first floor, topped by a courtyard. It would provide 10 surface spaces. It would offer a community room and patio, fitness center, play area for children and onsite leasing office.

The existing building now is occupied by nonprofit Evident Change, formerly called the National Council on Crime & Delinquency and the Children’s Research Center.

Evident Change is growing as an organization, but due to a work-from-anywhere policy implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, its need for a sizable physical location has decreased, spokesperson Erin Hanusa said.

“We do still plan to maintain a physical office in Madison and are looking at a range of options, including private-sector businesses who may be interested in leasing or donating existing unused space to a nonprofit organization,” Hanusa said.

Recommended uses

MSP’s proposal requires a demolition permit to raze the office building and conditional uses to construct the five-story, mixed-use building, both of which need Plan Commission approvals, city planner Colin Punt said. It is scheduled to go before the Plan Commission on May 8.

The city’s Comprehensive Plan recommends employment land uses for the site, but the newer Odana Area Plan recommends community mixed use, which this proposal fits well, Punt said. The proposal doesn’t need approvals from the Landmarks or Urban Design commissions or the City Council, he said.

“This development proposal is certainly the type of development I was hoping to see as part of the Odana Area Plan,” said Ald. Keith Furman, 19th District, who didn’t seek reelection and will be succeeded by Kristen Slack on Tuesday.

“It will have fantastic bus service via BRT and is part of the Transit Orientated Development overlay. Alder-Elect Slack will be holding a neighborhood meeting shortly where the developer will discuss their proposal in more detail and get feedback from the neighborhood.”

If approvals are secured, MSP hopes to start construction in the summer of 2024 and open the project in the spring of 2025.

Photos: A new vision for West Towne Mall Odana Area Plan Odana Area Plan Odana Area Plan Odana Area Plan Odana Area Plan Odana Area Plan Odana Area Plan Odana Area Plan 2018-04-05-West Towne Development 6-04052018150929 2018-04-05-West Towne Development 2-04052018150929 Von Maur at West Towne Mall Von Maur at West Towne Mall Von Maur University Research Park