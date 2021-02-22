Developer proposes big mixed-use project next to coming Public Market

The 15,000 square feet of commercial/retail space "would include restaurants and/or retailers that embrace and support the neighborhood and Public Market to the north," Galway principal Steve Doran said. "The project plan will allow for a future connection into the Public Market on the northwest corner of the property. Timing of that connection will be at the discretion of the Public Market/City of Madison."

The building has solid massing along East Washington Avenue, North First Street and along the side facing the future Public Market. The massing has two gaps on the upper floors, creating a trident shape, facing Burr Jones Park. The housing on that side of the structure would have views to the State Capitol and lakes. There would be resident amenities on the second floor, and on the seventh floor, a restaurant and rooftop patio along East Washington Avenue and resident space and a rooftop patio in the center piece of the trident.

A great location

Ald. Syed Abbas, 12th District, who represents the site, has set an online neighborhood meeting for March 4. He could not be reached.

The site abuts the 2nd and 6th districts.