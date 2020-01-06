Developer proposes another big housing project for booming East Washington Avenue

Typically, a formal land use application would follow those meetings.

“Increasing the city’s supply of market-rate apartments is one approach to addressing our lack of housing, particularly in highly desirable areas such as the Isthmus,” said Heck, who represents the site. “This proposal could help out in that regard. But on the other hand, there is concern about the proposed demolition of several architecturally significant and/or historic homes as well as the potential loss of several multi-flat homes that are currently quite affordable.”

Rummel said she hasn’t seen plans. She said she understands the need for more apartments but wants to know more about the demolitions.

“I’m always concerned about throwing away old buildings with history,” she said. “I’d like to know the condition of the buildings, if they are salvageable and repairable.”

If advanced, the proposal would continue a remarkable transformation of the corridor begun about 15 years ago.

