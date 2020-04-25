Developer proposes ambitious $125 million project for historic block on Capitol Square

The project doesn’t involve other nearby landmarks — the YWCA building and adjacent structures that now hold the Old Fashioned and Harvest restaurants on North Pinckney Street — and doesn’t touch the Bartell Theatre or structures on East Mifflin Street.

“As with much of what ULI pursues, it’s certainly ambitious and potentially a new landmark on Capitol Square,” said Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District.

“It’s hard to argue against the land use,” he said. “I don’t know if this will be enough to satisfy historic preservation concerns. At this point, nothing is a nonstarter for me. I’m keeping an open mind on this and looking forward to the neighborhood conversation.”

The project properties have a combined value of $9.2 million. The $125 million investment is expected to dramatically increase tax revenue from the site, along with supporting about 1,650 employees, according to the proposal.

ULI has submitted an application to demolish Centre Seven to the Landmarks Commission and has begun public outreach. Landmarks Commission is expected to take up the proposal at its May 4 meeting.