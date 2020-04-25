Developer proposes ambitious $125 million project for historic block on Capitol Square

In perhaps a last big hurrah, and at a time of economic uncertainty, a development company that has vastly influenced the renaissance of Capitol Square is proposing a $125 million project combining preservation, demolition and new construction for the largest underused parcel remaining at Madison’s most iconic location.
Urban Land Interests, which sparked the Square’s revitalization with its Block 89 project that began in 1986 and unfolded over two decades, now hopes to remake into a far more dynamic place the bulk of another block defined by two- and three-story buildings and a parking lot.
“It’s the last significant undeveloped parcel,” ULI principal Brad Binkowski said. “It’s the missing link.”
The proposal is especially timely as COVID-19 lays waste to the national and local economies, Binkowski said.
Madison's Capitol Square was nothing like the magnetic mix of stylish architecture, offices, housing, trendy bars and restaurants that it is today.
“The current coronavirus epidemic has closed all of the restaurants and shops in Downtown Madison,” he said. “Employees have been laid off. Many of the closed restaurants will face major economic challenges to reopen.
“The ability to get people to commit to investing and working in the Downtown and to create a better and more vibrant Downtown is critically important to increase the demand for goods and services that existing shops and restaurants desperately need,” Binkowski said. “Believing that the future will be better is really important today.”
But the proposal is likely to ignite a debate on historic preservation on a block that offers some of the city’s last examples of turn-of-the century commercial buildings and has five designated local landmarks, with two of them included in ULI’s project.
Could be ‘new landmark’
The proposal retains the historic scale of facades and first-floor retail facing the Square, and steps back to a striking glass and stone tower reaching the Capitol height limit and offering 300,000 square feet of office space and 840 underground parking spaces.
It’s designed to enliven the street and provide large, modern office spaces appealing to the city’s booming tech economy, Binkowski said. Millennials driving that economy “want to be Downtown,” he said.
The proposal preserves the landmark American Exchange building, 1 N. Pinckney St.; demolishes structures lacking historical significance at 3-5 and 15-19 N. Pinckney St., and also razes the landmark Centre Seven building — but saves and reuses its original terracotta clam shell-styled windows and ornamental balustrade on the second story — at 7-11 N. Pinckney St.
The glassy tower would extend to the back of the block, now a parking lot, with a mix of glass and stone and dramatic two-story entrance and lobby on North Webster Street.
The project doesn’t involve other nearby landmarks — the YWCA building and adjacent structures that now hold the Old Fashioned and Harvest restaurants on North Pinckney Street — and doesn’t touch the Bartell Theatre or structures on East Mifflin Street.
“As with much of what ULI pursues, it’s certainly ambitious and potentially a new landmark on Capitol Square,” said Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District.
“It’s hard to argue against the land use,” he said. “I don’t know if this will be enough to satisfy historic preservation concerns. At this point, nothing is a nonstarter for me. I’m keeping an open mind on this and looking forward to the neighborhood conversation.”
The project properties have a combined value of $9.2 million. The $125 million investment is expected to dramatically increase tax revenue from the site, along with supporting about 1,650 employees, according to the proposal.
ULI has submitted an application to demolish Centre Seven to the Landmarks Commission and has begun public outreach. Landmarks Commission is expected to take up the proposal at its May 4 meeting.
“It’s going to be a well-talked about proposal,” said Eli Judge, president of Capitol Neighborhoods Inc. “We’re always eager to activate blocks that would benefit the neighborhood and Downtown life in general. I expect the two landmarks will be the biggest source of controversy for the project. I do appreciate they are being proactive about outreach.”
A difficult block
Experienced in historic preservation and the owner of multiple properties on the Square, ULI has anticipated redevelopment on the American Exchange block for decades.
In 1995, Binkowski and partner Tom Neujahr bought the three-story American Exchange building, built in 1871 with sandstone in the Italian Renaissance Revival style. The building, designed by Stephen Vaughan Shipman, whose work includes the state Capitol dome and rotunda, was named a landmark in 1975 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.
But the building was in poor condition and, at just 19 feet wide inside, was hard to lease and was left vacant. “It was falling apart,” Binkowski said, recalling descending an old stairwell to find water in the basement during an initial visit. The building was restored with an addition to the rear that provided handicap accessibility to all floors.
ULI now controls the block, except for the YWCA, the buildings holding the Old Fashioned and Harvest, the Bartell, and a building at 113-117 E. Mifflin St. ULI also owns a five-story apartment building at 123 E. Mifflin that is not part of the redevelopment. About 55 percent of the project site is currently used for parking.
Overall, the block is dysfunctional and underdeveloped, Neujahr said.
In 2008, as ULI accumulated property, the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation won city landmark status for Centre Seven and the Old Fashioned and Harvest buildings.
At first blush, ULI’s proposal seems to respect the landmarks while transforming the parking lot, Trust president Kurt Stege said. “I do not see this as a slash and burn effort at development,” he said. “They’ve put substantial thought into it.”
But ULI may face a struggle to demolish Centre Seven. In a February email to Verveer, Planning Division director Heather Stouder said redevelopment is an “exciting possibility, with a few notable challenges,” and that “staff support for this demolition is unlikely.”
If ULI can’t win Landmarks Commission approval to demolish Centre Seven, it could appeal to the City Council. ULI also needs land use approvals from the Plan and Urban Design commissions and council.
Key components
The project has several main elements.
- A first floor with 22,000 square feet of small retail spaces behind individual storefronts facing Pinckney Street and East Washington Avenue, indoor bike facility, and 200-person capacity conference center.
- Second through ninth floors offering 300,000 square feet of office space, with intermediate floors having 40,000-square-foot spaces appealing to tech companies and upper floors stepping back to smaller spaces for users like law firms or financial companies.
- Outdoor, landscaped terraces on multiple levels.
- A six-floor underground parking garage with 840 spaces and access on North Webster Street.
Underground parking is critical for any big redevelopment on the Square, Binkowski said. ULI, which got city tax incremental financing (TIF) to support parking for Block 89 and redevelopment of the former Anchor Bank properties there, may seek city assistance for the American Exchange garage, he said.
During construction, the American Exchange building would stay in place with a steel foundation replacing the basement. Next to it, 3-5 N. Pinckney St. would be razed for a three-story masonry facade reinterpreting a structure razed in 1946.
The buildings to be demolished at 15-19 N. Pinckney St. were once the site of the four-story Emporium Department Store but replaced by the current two-story structures in the 1970s. There, ULI would create a four-story brick facade recalling the scale of the original store.
Although a landmark, Centre Seven isn’t in original condition. Initially, it was two structures, one designed in the Mediterranean Revival style by the noted Madison architects Claude and Starck and opened in 1899; the other built in the Neoclassical Revival style and opened in 1906.
In the 1970s, previous owners combined the adjacent stores, removed historic finishes and installed a large skylight and atrium that spanned the gap between the buildings. The remaining pieces of historic significance are the clam shell-styled windows and ornamental balustrade on the second story at 7 N. Pinckney St.
“The second story is just fabulous,” Stege said. But now, the windows “are totally out of place and don’t relate to much of anything.” ULI’s proposal sets the design details in a far better context, he said, noting that he is not speaking on behalf of the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation.
The redevelopment can’t go forward if the city insists on preserving the entire Centre Seven building, Binkowski said, adding that ULI would appeal a Landmarks Commission denial to the City Council, which has broader criteria for a final decision.
“In their current condition the properties contribute almost nothing to the economic vitality of Downtown,” he said, noting that no more than 100 people work in the existing office spaces.
“After redevelopment, the properties will provide more than 310,000 square feet of highly desirable office space that will attract technology and more traditional office users,” he said. “These firms will employ around 2,000 office employees. The demand created by these employees will support and stimulate the retail and restaurants that are located in Downtown.
“You get only one chance,” Binkowski said. “We have to do it right.”
