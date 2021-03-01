Developer proposes $22 million housing project for University Avenue

A developer is proposing to demolish an auto repair shop for a $22 million, six-story mixed-use project including lower-cost housing on the Near West Side.

MSP Real Estate of Mendota Heights, Minnesota, is looking to raze the Don the Car Care Man auto repair shop and replace it with a building offering 79 apartments, 750 square feet of first-floor commercial space, and underground parking for 79 cars and 87 bicycles on a narrow, half-acre lot at 2208 University Ave.

"While Madison has had great success in securing affordable housing developments, this near west area of the city has not seen any recent affordable housing developments," MSP vice president of development Mark Hammond said. "This will be a mix of affordable housing and market rate housing, so it will truly appeal to a broad base of Madisonians."

The existing 14,842-square-foot building, including basement, was constructed in 1941 with renovations later on, and valued at $1.04 million for 2020. The site is between a 7-11 convenience store/gas station and Mister Car Wash.