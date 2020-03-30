Developer proposes $20 million project for VFW post site on South Side

“Our development team has been thinking about the redevelopment of that corner for over a decade,” said Chris Armstrong of Avante Properties, which has a main office across the street from the site. “Our employees frequent the VFW and recognize its importance as a neighborhood amenity. Our plans include approximately 3,000 square feet for a neighborhood bar/restaurant. The VFW/Cranefield’s has the first option on the space. They also have a mission to assist veterans and this land sale will put them in position the fulfill their mission with the proceeds. They will have options because of this sale.”

The VFW will consider the option for the bar/restaurant space, but has made no decisions on where it will relocate, Hines said.

Many — veterans or not — treasure the place.

“It’s more than just a bar or a club. It’s a family,” resident Jesse Garon said. “The folks who regularly go there look out for each other. We’ve been to each other’s weddings. We’ve celebrated holidays and birthdays together. We’ve cried over the loss of regular attendees. People have grown up going to it.”

Some strongly oppose a redevelopment.

