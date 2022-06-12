Developer proposes $150 million, 550-unit, low-cost housing project near Oscar Mayer

A developer is proposing a $150 million, 550-unit, low-cost housing project near a prized wetland and open space that’s the first offering under the city’s ambitious plan to remake the area around the former Oscar Mayer plant on the North Side.

But city staff and neighborhood groups disagree over where the city should place new roads in the area, and the outcome could influence the number of housing units and how much open space near the development site is preserved.

Lincoln Avenue Capital of Santa Monica, California, is proposing two six-story buildings, one with 250 apartments for seniors and the other with 300 units for families, on the former Hartmeyer property near a large natural area with wetlands, trees and open space adjacent to Roth Street and west of the former meat processing plant.

Each building would be wrapped around a parking garage and would include a fitness center and space for a community service organization to provide education and job training.

The proposed use aligns with the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan, adopted in 2020, that will guide future development at the Oscar Mayer site and surrounding areas. The plan envisions housing, commercial and industrial spaces, the preserved wetland and park, new roads and more pedestrian-friendly trails, with a mix of building heights, some as high as 12 stories.

“The Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan is one of Madison’s most important redevelopment opportunities to create a vibrant urban neighborhood that will provide housing, jobs and a new sense of place for this historic area,” said Kevin McDonell, vice president and regional project partner at Lincoln Avenue Capital. “The former Hartmeyer site provides the opportunity to develop a significant number of housing units, as recommended in the plan, as well as addressing Madison’s pressing need for more affordable housing.”

But the city’s plans for where to place new roads in the area has pitted city staff against the developer, Ald. Syed Abbas, 12th District, and neighborhood advocacy and environmental groups.

An original location supported by four city agencies extends Roth Street toward Coolidge Street to create an east-west connection between Packers and Sherman avenues, and merges Huxley and Ruskin streets to create a north-south connection between Aberg and Commercial avenues. The new streets would cross like an X near the redevelopment site.

The location likely offers the best chance of the city winning approvals to relocate the current Roth Street railroad crossing to the south on the new east-west street connection — a key move to creating better access across the larger Oscar Mayer planning area — presents fewer conflicts with vehicles and is best for bicyclists, pedestrians and future transit moving through the site, the Planning, Engineering, Traffic Engineering and Parks divisions contend in a joint memo.

“It’s more direct and safer for all modes of transportation,” principal planner Bill Fruhling said.

An alternative eliminates the X and makes the connections with two T intersections and is backed by Abbas, the Sherman Neighborhood Association, Friends of Hartmeyer Natural Area, and the Four Lakes Group of the Sierra Club.

The alternative placement would maximize the amount of housing in the proposed development, preserve more open space and trees sooner and place the road slightly further from open space, likely reducing and slowing traffic while still allowing the railroad crossing to be relocated to the same spot, they said.

“Protection of the wetlands is key,” Abbas said. “At the same time, housing is extremely important. We have an affordable housing crisis. It’s a win-win.”

The city’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board has endorsed the original location with Plan Commission consideration set for Monday and a City Council decision scheduled for June 21. The developer will submit a land use application once the street placement is determined.

A place of solace

The city has been laboring on how to best realize the potential of the greater Oscar Mayer area since parent company Kraft Heinz announced in November 2015 it would close Oscar Mayer’s sprawling operations on Packers Avenue as part of a restructuring that would shutter seven plants in the U.S. and Canada.

As the City Council considered the special area plan, neighbors and environmentalists fought hard to preserve all 29 acres of the former Hartmeyer property, which includes the wetlands and natural areas to the west of the 54-acre main Oscar Mayer property.

“We all understand this is a post-industrial area,” resident Beth Sluys said. But the natural areas have maintained their integrity and “are a place of solace and comfort.”

Neighbors and environmentalists have also raised and continue to express concerns about potential Native American mounds on the Hartmeyer property and contamination from decades of industrial use at the Oscar Mayer facility.

Ultimately, the council’s plan for the area set aside 14 acres of the Hartmeyer property plus two acres from an adjacent parcel for green and open space, with the rest envisioned for residential and mixed-use development.

The plan also includes new streets, and the city is now considering an amendment to the city’s official map to reserve land for future roads in the Hartmeyer piece of the larger planning area.

A difference over streets

Earlier this year, after speaking to area property owners, staff prepared, and Abbas sponsored, a map amendment and related rezoning of the former Hartmeyer property consistent with the special area plan.

But during the city approval process for the road placement, Abbas offered a substitute street location that arose from meetings he facilitated between Lincoln Avenue Capital and local advocacy groups. The main goal of the meetings was to accommodate the potential lower-cost housing project while maximizing the size of the proposed open space.

“The alternative street alignment provides better sites for redevelopment, maximizes the number of much-needed affordable housing units, and increases the size of the conservation area by more than an acre, bringing it closer to the size recommended in the OMSAP and supported by the neighborhood,” McDonell said. “It is direct and more efficient with less impervious surface.”

Lincoln Avenue Capital has negotiated with the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority to preserve the eligibility of the site for WHEDA financing, despite the fact that it is no longer eligible under the 2020 census, the developer said in a memo to the city. “If the project is delayed or does not move forward, the city risks losing the opportunity to develop affordable housing in this area,” it says.

“We support this (alternative) road mapping,” said Jennifer Argelander, co-chair of the Sherman Neighborhood Association. “This new road would save at least 15 of the 16 acres promised. It would allow for better and more creative development. The new street alignment would protect the ecologically important mature tree line which currently has many healthy large trees that support the natural area biodiversity and sustainability as well as the bur oak trees to the north.”

“Even though we all prefer no through road, this is a compromise the community will support,” she said.

The alternate placement is technically feasible, but inferior to the original road design for many reasons, the joint staff memo says.

The original placement best supports future relocation of the Roth Street railroad crossing, the memo says. The original placement also protects the highest-quality natural features on the site and will not harm potential archeological sites, it says.

The staff’s preferred location preserves the stand of mature, high-quality oak and hickory trees just south of Roth Street, the memo says. A stand of trees north of Ruskin Street includes many trees that are dead or dying, and if the property were ever conveyed or sold to the city for a future park, all of the buckhorn understory would be removed and up to 80% of the trees removed, as they would be considered a hazard due to their condition, it says.

But if the original placement is chosen, “it will significantly reduce the number of affordable units that can be built,” McDonell said. “The senior building will lose approximately 80 units and it will divide the development area into inefficient sites.”

Abbas said the contention the city will have a better chance winning approval for the railroad crossing with the original placement “is not a very strong argument,” adding, “Do you want affordable housing or not? That is the question. (The alternate location) is a good balance between housing and open space.”

