Developer proposes 12-story housing project near Kohl Center

In another sign of Madison's insatiable housing market, a developer is proposing a 12-story project with 363 apartments and rooftop pool directly across the Southwest Commuter Path and railroad tracks from the Kohl Center.
Trinitas Development, based in Lafayette, Indiana, is proposing to amend approvals for existing three- and four-story office buildings at 700 and 740 Regent St. to build the 12-story structure with 363 housing units and a four-story parking garage on a parking lot behind the existing buildings and adjacent to the bike path.
The site is also next to the six-story Hilton Garden Inn hotel built in 2020.
"This is a great opportunity to help address Madison’s housing shortage while at the same time not displacing any businesses or existing structures," said Linda Irving, project executive for Trinitas. "We hope given the proximity to the commuter path, it will allow for more people to use alternate means of transportation versus the single passenger vehicles as the primary way for people to travel in Madison."
The development would include below- and above-ground parking with about 322 spaces that would be shared between residents and tenants of the two existing office buildings. It would provide approximately 500 bike parking spots.
Housing units would run from the third through 12th floors. The third floor would feature an interior courtyard that would open through the structure to the sky. The building would have multiple elevated outdoor terraces and a resident club lounge, fitness center and rooftop pool.
"The design is proposed to be playful and dynamic in nature," Irving said. "Major shifts in the massing are intended to create a variety of impressions on each façade. Balconies are introduced in distinct locations to further break down the building scale and bring the outside in. The windows are organized into a pattern that establishes variety and interest, and there are larger framed areas on the broader facades that add another series of shifts."
The three-story office building at 700 Regent St. was built in 1994, and the four-story structure at 740 Regent St. was constructed in 1996. Both are part of a larger past redevelopment by the Alexander Co. of property between West Washington Avenue, Regent Street, East Campus Mall and the commuter path that also includes a mixed-use building and another office building.
Alexander’s holdings on the block, including the parking area now slated for housing, are zoned Planned Development, city planner Colin Punt said. The new proposal would require an amendment to the General Development Plan for the whole site, as well as a specific plan for the proposed building requiring approvals from Urban Design and Plan commissions and the City Council, he said.
Trinitas is tentatively scheduled to make an informational presentation before the city's Urban Design Commission on Dec. 15.
Ald. Juliana Bennett, whose 8th District currently includes the site, said the proposal is in its early stages and wants to let the process unfold before offering full comment. "As of right now, I urge Trinitas to include an affordable housing component, through a partnership with the university and the city," she said.
Due to redistricting, the site will be in Ald. Mike Verveer's 4th District as of Jan. 1.
"It's another example of out-of-state student housing developers wishing to invest in our community," he said. "It's a tremendously better land use over the existing surface parking lot. It makes sense to maximize opportunities for the parcel. The highest densities of UW student residence halls is in this immediate area. The East Campus Mall is right there. There is a need for additional student housing. I think this location makes a lot of sense."
Verveer echoed Bennett's sentiment on making units affordable with the hope the developer could follow the lead of the developers of a large luxury student housing project fronting the 300 block of State Street approved by the council on Tuesday, which is set to reserve more than 100 beds for low-income UW-Madison students.