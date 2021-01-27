Developer proposes $100 million-plus housing, retail project in the heart of Downtown

Tim Kamps, chair of the Miffland District of Capitol Neighborhoods, Inc., echoed Verveer's sentiments.

"The workforce and affordable units being proposed are a huge positive," he said. "(But) there will be concerns around displacement of businesses, especially those on Gorham Street, as well as the size and height.

But he added, "A number of the retail spaces included in the proposal are already vacant, so redevelopment will be a good thing in those cases. It is a challenging environment for retail right now, and my sense is that the businesses that will be most missed would have moved or closed regardless of any potential redevelopment."

The redevelopment site, covering 1.76 acres, would use part of the block facing State Street, where the structure would be four stories tall and step up to six, eight and 10 stories deeper in the block.

"Aside from the stepping, the other critical component of the architecture will be the appearance that this is not a single, monolithic building but instead reads as a collection of buildings," Goehausen said. "Once a design is revealed, that will be a significant component of the architecture."