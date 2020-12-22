Developer offers new plans for big housing project on historic street near UW-Madison

The changes to the massing result in a building that's more in context with its surroundings while adhering to staff and Urban Design Commission guidance on the architectural character, King said.

"The Langdon Street façade was reduced in height and width by adding a step back above a portion of the third level and a significant setback at the building's corner, starting on the first floor," he said. "We added two parking spots for ride-share and deliveries, in addition to the two we previously proposed. We added space to accommodate guest bikes/mopeds."

Core Spaces has submitted a management plan, vetted by the Madison Police, that will adequately address any safety concerns, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Plan Commission member and Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District, who represents the site, said the commission previously did not approve the requested conditional uses due to concerns about negative impacts on surrounding neighbors from a large number of delivery vehicles expected each day at the development and because the size and massing of the proposed building was not in keeping with the context of the historic Langdon Street neighborhood in the Downtown Plan.

The commission, however, denied the application in a way that gave Core Spaces the ability to submit a new proposal rather than having to wait a year.