Developer offers more offices, housing, retail and parking for Madison Yards project

“SWIB has outgrown its Downtown office building, which the Wisconsin Retirement System purchased more than 17 years ago and portions of which are more than 75 years old,” spokeswoman Vicki Hearing has said.

“Block 1 was always intended to have an office building component and the current design was catalyzed by SWIB’s need for new office space,” said Sean Roberts, vice president for Development at Summit Smith. “Block 1 will add additional office space, retail and residential projects that complement our planned adjacent Whole Foods, residential and retail project components, as well as the existing 600,000-square-foot state office building.”

Ald. Arvina Martin, 11th District, could not be reached.

The apartment and parking structure building will be located at the southernmost portion of the site, plans say. The residential entry and amenities are to be located off Gardener Road and the parking will be accessed from an internal access drive that connects mid-block to both Gardener and Segoe roads.

