Developer offers more offices, housing, retail and parking for Madison Yards project

A development team is offering detailed plans with offices, housing, retail and parking for the next phase of the massive Madison Yards redevelopment on the West Side.
Summit Smith Development and Gilbane Development Co., both of Milwaukee, are proposing a seven-story building with 154,000 square feet of office space and 11,000 square feet of first floor retail; another five-story structure with 78 apartments and 5.5-story parking garage with 600-plus stalls; and a two-story building with 17,000 square feet of commercial/retail space on a 3.2-acre site at the northwest corner of Segoe Road and Sheboygan Ave.
The proposal, called Block 1, is part of a multi-phase redevelopment composed of seven unique blocks delivering public and private office space, housing, a hotel, commercial space, restaurants, a Whole Foods Market, public plaza, farmers’ market and parking.
The Block 1 office building, composed of painted aluminum-framed glazing systems with insulated glass, masonry and painted aluminum composite panels, will be the new home of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, or SWIB, which is moving from its two-story Downtown office building at 121 E. Wilson St. and will occupy the fourth through seventh floors of the new structure.
“SWIB has outgrown its Downtown office building, which the Wisconsin Retirement System purchased more than 17 years ago and portions of which are more than 75 years old,” spokeswoman Vicki Hearing has said.
“Block 1 was always intended to have an office building component and the current design was catalyzed by SWIB’s need for new office space,” said Sean Roberts, vice president for Development at Summit Smith. “Block 1 will add additional office space, retail and residential projects that complement our planned adjacent Whole Foods, residential and retail project components, as well as the existing 600,000-square-foot state office building.”
Ald. Arvina Martin, 11th District, could not be reached.
The apartment and parking structure building will be located at the southernmost portion of the site, plans say. The residential entry and amenities are to be located off Gardener Road and the parking will be accessed from an internal access drive that connects mid-block to both Gardener and Segoe roads.
The main façade materials for the apartment building consist of fiber cement panels, framed glazing systems with insulated glass with corrugated metal panel accents, while the façade/screening for the raised parking deck will consist of perforated painted aluminum panels and accent aluminum fins, plans say. An elevated, pedestrian connector is planned between the office building and parking structure.
The stand-alone retail/commercial building will be located on the northwest portion of the site, plans say. The primary façade materials for this building are to be determined and will be consistent in quality with the remainder of the block, they say.
The pieces will add density and vitality to the overall mixed-use project, Roberts said. The developers hope to begin Block 1 in June and complete it in 2022.
The proposed Madison Yards project includes:
Built: Block 7, including a 608,000-square-foot state office building and 1,700-stall parking garage.
Approved: Block 3, including 190 residential units, 10,000 square feet of retail and coffee shop space, and underground parking; and Block 6, including a public plaza, 5,000-square-foot restaurant, and farmers’ market.
Submitted: Block 1, including 154,000 square feet of office space and first-floor retail, 78 apartments and 604-space parking garage; and Block 2, including 50,000-square-foot Whole Foods store, 270 residential units and structured parking.
Future: Block 4, including 125-room hotel and 8,000-square-foot bar/restaurant; and Block 5 with up to 250,000 square feet of office space, 10,000 square feet of retail space and parking.